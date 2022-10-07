Arsenal vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th October 2022

Arsenal are set to play Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday in the English Premier League.

Arsenal come into this game on the back of a 3-0 win over Kjetil Knutsen's Bodo/Glimt in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League. Goals from striker Eddie Nketiah, centre-back Rob Holding and Portuguese midfielder Fabio Vieira sealed the deal for Mikel Arteta's Arsenal.

Liverpool, on the other hand, beat Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Rangers 2-0 in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. Goals from right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold and Egyptian star Mohamed Salah secured the win for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

Arsenal vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 38 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Liverpool hold the advantage. They have won 14 games.

Arsenal have won 11 games, while the other 13 have ended in draws.

Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus has registered eight goal contributions in the league for Arsenal this season.

Brazilian attacker Roberto Firmino has also registered eight goal contributions in the league, but for Liverpool.

Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez has managed one goal so far in the league for Liverpool.

Arsenal vs Liverpool Prediction

Arsenal are currently top of the league table, one point ahead of 2nd-placed Manchester City. The Gunners have produced some excellent performances this season, and manager Mikel Arteta deserves credit for constructing his squad well.

Arsenal went through some turbulent times under Arteta's management, but the club has rewarded for their patience. There is a feeling of positivity surrounding Arsenal right now, and the next step will be winning a trophy under the Spaniard's leadership.

B/R Football @brfootball Jürgen Klopp on Manchester City selling Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal:



'I don't think City would have sold him to every club, but with Arsenal the distance was big enough' 🫢 Jürgen Klopp on Manchester City selling Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal:'I don't think City would have sold him to every club, but with Arsenal the distance was big enough' 🫢 https://t.co/lm3mpckPJX

Liverpool, on the other hand, are 9th in the league, and have won two of their last five league games. They have struggled this season, and some of their big names like Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah have endured quiet starts.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Mo Salah has matched Thierry Henry's Champions League goal tally for Arsenal in 18 fewer games Mo Salah has matched Thierry Henry's Champions League goal tally for Arsenal in 18 fewer games 👏 https://t.co/eDPIlQ55Nd

Manager Jurgen Klopp is regarded as a club legend, following league and European success with the club. Liverpool have the talent and the pedigree to perform better, but the poor start to their league campaign, compared with Arsenal and Manchester City's form, means that the title race might not include Klopp's side this time.

Arsenal are looking confident and positive, while Liverpool have failed to win games where they have entered as favourites. Having said that, the game will likely be a close encounter. Arsenal to win though.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Arsenal vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Arsenal

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first- Yes

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Liverpool and other EPL GW 10 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes