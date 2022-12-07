Arsenal vs Lyon Prediction and Betting Tips | December 8th 2022

Arsenal will square off against Lyon at the Al-Maktoum Stadium in Dubai in a friendly game on Thursday.

This will be the first game of the ongoing international break for Arsenal as they look to keep themselves sharp before the Premier League resumes later this month.

Arsenal are set to play AC Milan at the Al-Maktoum Stadium next week before wrapping up their international break at the Emirates against Juventus.

Lyon played a friendly game against Oud-Heverlee Leuven last week, in which they were able to record a 5-3 win. Alexandre Lacazette scored the opening goal for them in the 28th minute, and Moussa Dembélé stole the show with a second-half hat-trick. Lyon play Liverpool at Thursday's venue next week.

Arsenal vs Lyon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths just three times across all competitions, with a couple of meetings taking place in the 2000-01 edition of the UEFA Champions League, with Arsenal picking up a win and one game ending in a draw.

They met in a friendly in 2019, with Lyon recording a 2-1 win, thus the head-to-head record is perfectly even with a win apiece for both teams and one game ending in a draw.

Arsenal are at the top of the Premier League table with 37 points to their name in 14 games. They have the second-best attacking record in the competition with 33 goals scored and also have the best defensive record, conceding 11 goals in that period.

Lyon are in eighth place in the Ligue 1 table with 21 points to their name, they have scored 23 times in 15 league games while conceding 16 goals in that period as well.

Only a couple of Arsenal's last 10 games have seen over 2.5 goals while only two of Lyon's last eight games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Arsenal vs Lyon Prediction

The Gunners have enjoyed a solid run in the 2022-23 campaign but a few of their players are currently at the FIFA World Cup. They will have to field a number of young players here, which will impact their performance.

Lyon looked sharp in their friendly game against Oud-Heverlee Leuven and will be looking to continue that form here. They have traveled with 24 players to Dubai, with some youngsters in their ranks as well. They will look to give a few unknown younger players a start in this game and, with that in mind, they are likely to play out a draw.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-2 Lyon

Arsenal vs Lyon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Lyon to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Alexandre Lacazette to score at any time - Yes

