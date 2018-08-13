Arsenal vs Manchester City 0-2: Five Talking points

Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League

Emery's first game didn't go quite as well as he may have planned, owing to yet another convincing performance from and ever improving Manchester City team under Pep Guardiola. The difference between the sides was visible, and Emery has a lot of thinking to do. Here are 5 key takeaways from the game:

Clinical City take their chances

Arsenal v Manchester City - Premier League

City on the night were just far superior and far more clinical with their play, and it didn't take them long to get off the mark. Sterling got the ball on the left flank and cut inside past two defenders before unleashing a fine shot which caught out an unsighted Petr Cech. Aguero ought to have doubled his lead in the second half when he was presented a gift by Guendouzi. He was up against Cech and the veteran keeper did exceptionally well to deny City's top scorer. Kevin de Bruyne was undeniably in a more promising position, and perhaps the Argentine should have just squared the ball to his compatriot. However, City did not rue the missed opportunity for long, as Bernado Silva soon got on the end of a Mendy cut-back and smashed the ball home.

