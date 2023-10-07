Arsenal vs Manchester City: 3 key battles to look out for | Premier League 2023-24

Arsenal will take on Manchester City in what would be a Super Sunday clash in the Premier League this weekend. The match is scheduled to be played at the Emirates Stadium and fans are abuzz with excitement.

These two big teams have started the campaign on a bright note and have been excellent so far. Arsenal has registered 17 points from seven league games, and they currently occupy the third spot in the standings. Manchester City have registered 18 points from seven league games and are sitting pretty at the top of the table.

Both teams are currently separated by a single point in the standings and this could turn out to be an intense encounter and decide the early contenders for the title. This article will critically examine three key individual battles that could determine the outcome of this clash.

#3 Martin Odegaard vs Mateo Kovacic

Arsenal FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Arsenal's most creative player in midfield and captain Martin Odegaard has been brilliant in the middle of the park for the Gunners so far this season. The Norwegian has been productive in front of goal in the league this season, netting three goals and recording one assist in seven league games.

The 24-year-old has also been the mastermind behind creating chances for the Gunners in all matches. Hence, there's a need for the Citizens' midfield to try to keep an eye on him in this fixture.

In the absence of Rodri, who's currently suspended due to a red card received against Nottingham Forest, Kovacic will be expected to stabilize the midfield in this clash. Hence, he will also be expected to man-mark Odegaard and try and destabilize Arsenal's attack.

#2 Julian Alvarez vs Declan Rice

Manchester City v FK Crvena zvezda: Group G - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

While Erling Haaland is presently struggling to find the back of the net, Julian Alvarez has been Manchester City's savior in front of goal in their recent games. The Argentine has recorded three goals and three assists in seven league games.

His presence and attacking consistency is key for Pep Guardiola in this clash, as his potential presence would also make the job of Arsenal's defense more complex. Alvarez is most likely to feature as a number 10 in this clash and Declan Rice is bound to have his work cut out.

However, the most defensively astute midfielder that could halt Alvarez from operating freely is Rice.

#1 Gabriel Jesus vs Manuel Akanji

Arsenal FC v PSV Eindhoven: Group B - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

One player that could hurt Manchester City due to his familiarity with the club is Gabriel Jesus, having featured for the Citizens in the past. The Brazilian is a sharp striker that could convert chances to goals if given the opportunity in attack.

Even if Jesus has netted only one goal in five league games this season, he could rely on his familiarity together with his immense finishing prowess to wreck Manchester City's defensive set-up. Hence, there's a pressing need for Manuel Akanji to keep him under close watch if Manchester City intends to destabilize Arsenal's attack in this clash.