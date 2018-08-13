Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Arsenal vs Manchester City - 3 Talking points 

pAnde shantanu
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
449   //    13 Aug 2018, 15:54 IST

Arsenal v Manchester City - Premier League
Raheem Sterling in action against Arsenal

It was the dawn of a new age at the Emirates. The age of Unai Emery began with a 2-0 defeat at the hands of the Premier League champions Manchester City.

The win came courtesy of goals from Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva. Emery's Arsenal looked like a team in transition (which they really are), working well in patches and more or less failing to convince with their performance today. Here are some notable points from today's match

#1 City looking formidable

Manchester City began the season, looking as sharp as ever. They were ahead in the 14th minute, via a solo run from Raheem Sterling. Arsenal were largely kept at an arm's length and Ederson only had to make one save of note in the first half.

In the second half, as soon as Arsenal were trying to get back into the game, they broke clear with a lightning-quick counter-attack and scored via Bernardo Silva in the 64th minute.

After that City went about their business without much hassle and limited Arsenal's chances and thereby restricting them from getting back into the game. This kind of game management is a sign that the team has matured very well and will not easily relinquish their title.

#2 City enjoying benefits of a fully formed squad

Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League
Aguero's prolific streak looks set to continue

City were one of the first teams to appoint a director of football and their recruitment is paying dividends now. City's midfield and forward riches are unparalleled. De Bryune, David Silva. Gundogan, Fernandinho, Delph, Mahrez, Sane, Sterling, are all internationals with a lot of experience.

Foden, Zinchenko and Diaz all are waiting in the wings to make the next step. Moreover, with Aguero you have the guarantee of 20-25 premier league goals in the very least and Jesus will only get more and more prolific.

The defence also looks as good as ever, Kompany has been fit for a while now, Stones has finally matured, Laporte looks promising and Otamendi, although limited, is very efficient. Walker and Mendy, are the best in their positions.

All in all, City are set to enjoy the benefits of a fully functional squad, which they have built very carefully and strategically over the last few years.

1 / 2 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Manchester City Raheem Sterling Sergio Aguero Leisure Reading
pAnde shantanu
CONTRIBUTOR
A lover of all things football :-) , An Arsenal Fan through and though Love the premier league and its competitiveness
Arsenal vs Manchester City: 5 Talking Points & Tactical...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal vs Manchester City 0-2: Five Talking points 
RELATED STORY
Arsenal vs Manchester City preview: 5 Talking points
RELATED STORY
Arsenal 0-2 Manchester City: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
Arsenal vs Manchester City: Predicted Lineups, Premier...
RELATED STORY
Manchester City vs Arsenal Preview
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Arsenal 0-2 Manchester City: 5...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Arsenal 0-2 Manchester City: 3...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Manchester City vs Arsenal:...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 3 Reasons why Manchester City...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 2
18 Aug CAR NEW 05:00 PM Cardiff City vs Newcastle
18 Aug EVE SOU 07:30 PM Everton vs Southampton
18 Aug LEI WOL 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
18 Aug TOT FUL 07:30 PM Tottenham vs Fulham
18 Aug WES AFC 07:30 PM West Ham vs AFC Bournemouth
18 Aug CHE ARS 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Arsenal
19 Aug BUR WAT 06:00 PM Burnley vs Watford
19 Aug MAN HUD 06:00 PM Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town
19 Aug BRI MAN 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United
21 Aug CRY LIV 12:30 AM Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us