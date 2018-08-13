Arsenal vs Manchester City - 3 Talking points

Raheem Sterling in action against Arsenal

It was the dawn of a new age at the Emirates. The age of Unai Emery began with a 2-0 defeat at the hands of the Premier League champions Manchester City.

The win came courtesy of goals from Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva. Emery's Arsenal looked like a team in transition (which they really are), working well in patches and more or less failing to convince with their performance today. Here are some notable points from today's match

#1 City looking formidable

Manchester City began the season, looking as sharp as ever. They were ahead in the 14th minute, via a solo run from Raheem Sterling. Arsenal were largely kept at an arm's length and Ederson only had to make one save of note in the first half.

In the second half, as soon as Arsenal were trying to get back into the game, they broke clear with a lightning-quick counter-attack and scored via Bernardo Silva in the 64th minute.

After that City went about their business without much hassle and limited Arsenal's chances and thereby restricting them from getting back into the game. This kind of game management is a sign that the team has matured very well and will not easily relinquish their title.

#2 City enjoying benefits of a fully formed squad

Aguero's prolific streak looks set to continue

City were one of the first teams to appoint a director of football and their recruitment is paying dividends now. City's midfield and forward riches are unparalleled. De Bryune, David Silva. Gundogan, Fernandinho, Delph, Mahrez, Sane, Sterling, are all internationals with a lot of experience.

Foden, Zinchenko and Diaz all are waiting in the wings to make the next step. Moreover, with Aguero you have the guarantee of 20-25 premier league goals in the very least and Jesus will only get more and more prolific.

The defence also looks as good as ever, Kompany has been fit for a while now, Stones has finally matured, Laporte looks promising and Otamendi, although limited, is very efficient. Walker and Mendy, are the best in their positions.

All in all, City are set to enjoy the benefits of a fully functional squad, which they have built very carefully and strategically over the last few years.

