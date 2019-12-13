Arsenal vs Manchester City: 3 things to watch out for | Premier League 2019-20

Subhadeep Roy FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 13 Dec 2019, 21:29 IST SHARE

Gabriel Jesus celebrates

Arsenal faces Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday in a crucial Premier League encounter.

The Gunners came from behind to beat West Ham 1-3 in their last Premier League game, registering their first victory under interim manager Freddie Ljungberg. They also drew with Standard Liege 2-2 in their last group match in the Europa League.

On the other hand, Manchester City would look to fight back after their 1-2 home defeat against rivals Manchester United in their last league match. Since then, they have decimated Dinamo Zagreb 1-4 in a Champions League encounter.

However, City still trails league leaders Liverpool by 14 points, and that difference could prove to be insurmountable in the end. Still, Pep Guardiola would want to earn a resounding win over Arsenal to keep the pressure on Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Arsenal would like to get at least a point from the match to continue their push for a top 4 place. In this article, we take a look at 3 factors to watch out for in Sunday’s match.

#3 The battle between experience and youth in the midfield

Kevin de Bruyne

Both sets of midfielders are in stark contrast with regards to the overall quality and experience. Manchester City has some of the best midfielders in the world, consisting of players like David Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin de Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez, all of whom have won multiple titles in their respective careers.

On the other hand, Arsenal has a collection of youngsters like Matteo Guendouzi, Lucas Torreira and Joe Willock, who are yet to prove themselves consistently at the top level. They would look to veteran Mesut Ozil for inspiration, but it cannot be denied that the midfield battle remains extremely lop-sided on paper.

Moreover, City also has players like Rodri and Bernardo Silva in their line-up, and those two would provide the much-needed vigour in their midfield. Arsenal is missing players like Granit Xhaka and Nicolas Pepe, and it wouldn't be easy to fill the void.

1 / 3 NEXT