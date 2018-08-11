Arsenal vs Manchester City: Arsenal's expected line-up and formation



Arsenal v Paris Saint Germain - International Champions Cup 2018

Arsenal manager Unai Emery will face his toughest test so far since taking over the reigns from Arsene Wenger, he faces Pep Guardiola's title winning Manchester City side at the Emirates on Sunday for their first competitive match of the 2018-19 campaign.

This will be Unai Emery”s first Premier League game in charge of Arsenal, playing against last season's champions won't be an easy task.

The Spaniard has however made a number of astute signings this summer to strengthen visible areas of weakness as evidenced in preceding seasons - be it the shaky defence or lack of visible leaders throughout the team.

Many of the new signings are expected to take their place in the season opener against the defending champions Manchester City at the Emirates.

Let's look at the formation aswell as the personnel the new Arsenal boss is most likely to opt for.

Unai Emery will most likely opt for a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Goalkeeper: Bernd Leno

Bernd Leno

Selecting a Goalkeeper will be a tough choice for the new boss as he has two genuinely good keepers in Petr Cech and Bernd Leno to choose from.

However, the summer signing Bernd Leno is expected to be the club's number one, and therefore is likely to start against Manchester City.

Defenders: Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Shkodran Mustafi, Sokratis, Hector Bellerin

Ainsley Maitland-Niles

There is a high possibility that first choice left backs like Kolasinac and Nacho Monreal won't be fit for The Gunners' season opener against Manchester City. Therefore, Maitland-Niles might be asked to play as a left back.

Shkodran Mustafi is an experienced Premier League defender, but in the absence of a player like Laurent Koscielny, he will have to lead the Arsenal back four if The Gunners are to upset the odds against the defending champions.

Sokratis will most likely partner Shkodran Mustafi at centre-back. The Greek defender has the reputation of being a no-nonsense defender, and he will have to be at the top of his game to contain the Manchester City attackers.

Hector Bellerin will be playing at right back for Arsenal against Manchester City. His blistering pace could be unsettling for Manchester City's left flank.

