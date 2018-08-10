Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Arsenal vs Manchester City: Arsenal's possible line-up against the reigning champions

Rachel Syiemlieh
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
10 Aug 2018, 20:50 IST

Arsenal v Paris Saint Germain - International Champions Cup 2018
New Arsenal boss - Unai Emery

Arsenal couldn't have had a better opening game to test new Boss Unai Emery and his work, with champions Manchester City traveling to North London this Sunday. Pep Guardiola’s men will head to The Emirates after a confidence boosting 2-0 win against Chelsea to bag the Community Shield.

Arsenal on the other hand will walk into the Premier League with a fair amount of confidence, having had a decent pre-season (despite the loss to Atletico Madrid on penalties), with wins against Chelsea (on penalties), PSG, and Lazio.

The pre-season saw Emery utilising the 4-3-3, 4-2-3-1, 3-4-3 and 4-4-2 formations. The Spaniard has fielded both 4-4-2 and 4-2-3-1 formations in his career so far.

He will either use the latter to accommodate playmaker Mesut Ozil or the former (more likely). From what we've seen during the pre-season, here's how Arsenal could line up.

Goalkeepers

Since Arsenal legend Jens Lehmann's exit, Arsenal has had a difficult time with its goalkeepers. This season, the ultimate question is who is the first choice goalkeeper? Bernd or Cech? Emery has been silent on the issue so far, but with the opening game upon us (especially against defending champions Manchester City), the question is persistent.

Club Atletico de Madrid v Arsenal - International Champions Cup 2018
Petr Cech

Although Petr Cech has proven himself quite capable of the task during pre-season, his work last season (48 goals conceded) will prove to be the factor leaving Emery unconvinced. Cech however has also been one of the most reliable goalkeepers in football, and has the experience the young Leno doesn't.

Club Atletico de Madrid v Arsenal - International Champions Cup 2018
Bernd Leno - new signing

Despite Leno's fall-outs in Germany last season, conceding 40 goals and keeping 10 clean sheets, Bernd Leno joined from Bayer Leverkusen for £19million for a reason. 

Emery may choose to make a statement by starting the German goalkeeper. The new boss may just put his trust in Leno's distribution and ability to play out from the back, and hope for a solid performance.

