Arsenal vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th February 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with a crucial midweek fixture this week as Pep Guardiola's Manchester City lock horns with an impressive Arsenal side at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Arsenal vs Manchester City Preview

Manchester City are currently in second place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Cityzens eased past Aston Villa by a comfortable 3-1 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been impressive over the course of their campaign. The Gunners were held to a 1-1 draw by Brentford over the weekend and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Arsenal @Arsenal No matter the result - always together No matter the result - always together ❤️ https://t.co/LpBJzqLy03

Arsenal vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have an impressive record against Manchester City and have won 98 out of the 206 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Manchester City's 63 victories.

Arsenal have lost their last 10 matches against Manchester City in the Premier League - their longest such run against a single opponent in league history.

Manchester City have won their last six Premier League away games against Arsenal - as many victories as they had managed in the 61 such matches preceding this run.

Manchester City are the only team Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has failed to defeat in the Premier League - they have played five league games against the Cityzens under his tutelage.

Arsenal have lost their last eight matches against the reigning champions in the Premier League and have conceded at least two goals in each of these games.

Arsenal vs Manchester City Prediction

Manchester City have improved in recent weeks and will need to be at their exhilarating best to win this game. The likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland can be lethal on their day and will need to step up to make the difference in this fixture.

Arsenal have slumped in recent weeks and will likely play their most important game of the season this week. Both teams have issues to address at the moment and could play out a draw this week.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-2 Manchester City

Arsenal vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Kevin De Bruyne to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes