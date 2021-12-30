Arsenal vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st January

We kick off the new year with a high-profile Premier League fixture as Arsenal host table-toppers Manchester City at the Emirates on Saturday.

It is not a fixture that Arsenal have found much joy in recent times. Manchester City have had their number for a very long time now. The fashion in which Pep Guardiola's men are cruising past their opponents should cause alarm bells to ring all over North London.

The Gunners have done pretty well in recent weeks though. They are unbeaten in their last five games across all competitions and have scored 19 goals in the process. Youngsters like Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli have been in scintillating form for Mikel Arteta's men.

Arsenal currently occupy fourth place in the Premier League table. But those in the chasing pack include Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, who both have two games in hand over the Gunners. So Arsenal losing here is going to make the battle for fourth place very interesting.

Manchester City are unbeaten in their 10 Premier League games. They are eight points clear at the top of the table and have a great chance to gallop ahead against a side they've enjoyed tearing apart.

City beat Brentford in their latest outing. They weren't at their freescoring best and got past Thomas Frank's men thanks to a Phil Foden goal in the 16th minute of the game.

Arsenal vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City have won all of their last nine Premier League meetings with Arsenal. It is Arsenal's longest losing streak in the Premier League.

Arsenal last beat Manchester City in the FA Cup in 2020.

Arsenal failed to score in each of their last four home league games against Manchester City. Pep's men have scored an aggregate of nine goals in those four games.

Arsenal have not scored a single goal in their last five meetings with Manchester City. They lost the first meeting with City in the first half of the ongoing season 5-0.

Manchester City have scored within 15 minutes of each of the five Premier League games that Arsenal have played against them under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal vs Manchester City Prediction

Manchester City



#ManCity Watch the best of the action as we sealed our 10th consecutive victory in the league!

The way that Arsenal have performed in recent weeks should have their fans holding onto a bit of optimism ahead of a testing encounter. But Manchester City look too strong for any opposition at the moment.

Arsenal have looked a much better side since their 5-0 drubbing at the Etihad in the early weeks of the 2021-22 season. But they still have a long way to go to reach City's level. This should be a comfortable win for Manchester City.

Prediction: Arsenal 1-3 Manchester City

Arsenal vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal

Tip 2: Game to have over 3.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Edited by Shambhu Ajith