Arsenal vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st September 2025

The Premier League features a clash between two of its biggest teams this weekend as Manchester City lock horns with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal in a crucial encounter at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Arsenal vs Manchester City Preview

Manchester City are currently in eighth place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Cityzens eased past Napoli by a 2-0 margin in the UEFA Champions League in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form so far this season. The Gunners defeated Athletic Bilbao by a 2-0 margin in the UEFA Champions League this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Arsenal vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have a good historical record against Manchester City and have won 100 out of the 213 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Manchester City's 65 victories.

Arsenal have won two of their last four matches against Manchester City in the Premier League - as many victories as they had achieved in the 22 such games preceding this run.

Manchester City have lost each of their last two matches away from home against Arsenal in the Premier League - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 14 such games preceding this run.

Arsenal have won their last three matches in the Premier League without conceding a goal and could achieve a streak of four such games on the trot for the first time since December last year.

Arsenal vs Manchester City Prediction

Arsenal have thrived under Mikel Arteta over the past year but are yet to win a trophy under the Spaniard's tutelage. The Gunners have a well-rounded squad this season and are set to face their first litmus test on Sunday.

Manchester City endured a shaky start to their season but seem to have found their feet over the past week. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-2 Manchester City

Arsenal vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

