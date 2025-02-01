Arsenal vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd February 2025

The Premier League features a massive clash between two of its biggest teams this weekend as Arsenal lock horns with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in a high-profile encounter at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Arsenal vs Manchester City Preview

Manchester City are currently in fourth place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Cityzens defeated Club Brugge by a 3-1 margin in the UEFA Champions League in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Gunners defeated Girona by a 2-1 margin in the UEFA Champions League this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Arsenal vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have an impressive historical record against Manchester City and have won 100 out of the 212 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Manchester City's 65 victories.

Arsenal won this exact fixture by a 1-0 margin last season and have not won consecutive matches at home against Manchester City in the Premier League since the 2008-09 season.

After a run of 17 victories on the trot against Arsenal between 2017 and 2023 in the Premier League, Manchester City have been winless in their last three such games in the competition.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 11 matches in the Premier League and have been the most successful teams in the competition during this period.

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last six matches in the Premier League.

Arsenal vs Manchester City Prediction

Manchester City have been well below their best in recent months but have been showing signs of a resurgence in the Premier League. The Cityzens have fought their way into the top four and will look to make a statement of intent on Sunday.

Arsenal have been consistently impressive in the Premier League but remain six points behind Liverpool in the title race. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-2 Manchester City

Arsenal vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

