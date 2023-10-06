Arsenal vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th October 2023

The Premier League features a massive clash between two English giants this weekend as Arsenal lock horns with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side in a season-defining encounter at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Arsenal vs Manchester City Preview

Arsenal are currently in third place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Gunners slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of French outfit Lens in their previous game and will need to work hard to bounce back this weekend.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment but have not been at their best this season. The Cityzens eased past RB Leipzig by a 3-1 margin in the UEFA Champions League this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Arsenal vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have an impressive historical record against Manchester City and have won 99 out of the 209 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Manchester City's 65 victories.

Arsenal have lost their last 12 matches against Manchester City in the Premier League, scoring only five goals and conceding an astonishing 33 goals in these matches.

Manchester City could equal a Premier League record with a victory this weekend and become the only team in the history of the competition to secure two streaks of 13 victories each against two different opponents in the competition.

Since a 2-0 victory away from home in January 2015, Arsenal have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 16 matches against Manchester City in the Premier League.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League games - the joint-longest such run in the competition at the moment.

Arsenal vs Manchester City Prediction

Manchester City have not been at their best so far this season but have managed to keep their place at the top of the Premier League table. Erling Haaland is yet to hit his stride in the competition and will be intent on proving his mettle this weekend.

Arsenal face an injury crisis going into this game and will need to play out of their skins on Sunday. Manchester City have a well-rounded squad at their disposal and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Arsenal 1-2 Manchester City

Arsenal vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Erling Haaland to score - Yes