Arsenal vs Manchester City prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Arsenal will host an in-form Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday, and will look to close the gap on the teams above them.

The Gunners are still only eight points behind Chelsea, who occupy the final Champions League spot in the table. They need a good run of results for a late push in the coming months.

Manchester City, on the other hand, can’t seem to do too much wrong at the moment. Pep Guardiola's side have won a record 17 consecutive games in all competitions.

The Sky Blues will hope to extend their lead at the top of the table, as they have a testing run of fixtures in the coming weeks.

Arsenal vs Manchester City Head-to-head

Manchester City will head into the game as the clear favorites, as they have a superior head-to-head record against Arsenal in recent times.

The Gunners have managed to win just one out of the last five games between the two sides, and have lost four times.

Arsenal do have a more dominant head-to-head if we consider all-time results between the two sides, but that hardly matters right now.

Advertisement

Mikel Arteta’s side were held by Benfica in their last outing in the Europa League, while Manchester City eased past Everton.

Arsenal form guide: D-L-L-W-D

Manchester City form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Arsenal vs Manchester City Team News

Arsenal

Arsenal don’t have too many injuries to contend with, and Mikel Arteta will have a near full-strength squad to choose from. However, they just played on Thursday, and we could see one or two changes in the lineup.

Thomas Partey is unlikely to feature as he did not travel with the squad to face Benfica.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Thomas Partey

Suspended: None

Manchester City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will be without Ilkay Gundogan and Nathan Ake. The former will be a big miss considering his recent form. However, Kevin De Bruyne is back and that is a great boost for Guardiola.

De Bruyne is an option to play in a false nine role, even though both Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero are available.

Injured: Nathan Ake, Ilkay Gundogan

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Arsenal vs Manchester City Predicted Lineups

Arsenal Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Hector Bellerin, David Luiz, Gabriel Magalhaes, Cedric Soares; Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos; Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Nicolas Pepe; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Manchester City Probable XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Oleksandr Zinchenko, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker; Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Phil Foden; Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling

Arsenal vs Manchester City Prediction

Advertisement

Manchester City have been flawless in 2021, and we expected them to continue their good run of form. Arsenal have found it hard in recent weeks, and their poor run could stretch beyond this weekend.

PEP 💬 In the past we didn't think about that [the record], just playing the next game. All the good results are a consequence of something. We just try to play good and win games. — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 19, 2021

We predict a confortable win for the league leaders.

Predicted score: Arsenal 0-2 Manchester City