Arsenal vs Manchester United: 3 key battles to look out for | Premier League 2022-23

Arsenal will go head-to-head with Manchester United in one of this weekend's Premier League fixtures. The game is scheduled to be played at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (January 22).

The Gunners have been outstanding in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign and have won four of their last five games across all competitions. Furthermore, they are the current Premier League leaders with a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City with a game in hand.

Manchester United have been remarkable as well and have also won four of their last five games across all competitions. Furthermore, they currently occupy the third position in the Premier League table, eight points behind Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

The importance of a victory to either of the two teams can't be understated as it is pivotal in the title race. Hence, this article will look at three key individual battles that could determine the outcome of this encounter.

Without further ado, let's look at them.

#3 Bukayo Saka vs Luke Shaw

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal FC - Premier League 2022-23

Bukayo Saka has been brilliant for the Gunners this season and his presence has enhanced the overall performance of the attack in recent months.

Saka has netted six goals and has registered seven assists in 18 Premier League appearances.

The Arsenal forward is fast and his ability to advance with the ball from the flank to the penalty box is impressive. Monitoring his movements in the final third of the pitch is a tough task as he could use his pace to outrun his opponent in quick succession.

Luke Shaw will have to be defensively alert if he intends to stop his compatriot. Shaw is robust and his defensive intuition is remarkable. It will be interesting to see if he can keep Saka under his tabs in this encounter.

#2 Marcus Rashford vs Ben White

Crystal Palace v Manchester United - Premier League

The Manchester United forward is sensible with the ball at his feet and his finishing prowess has been impressive this season.

Marcus Rashford has netted eight goals and has registered three assists in 19 league appearances for Manchester United this season.

Furthermore, the Englishman is fast and his ability to drive with the ball from the left flank to the opposition's penalty box is immense. Monitoring his movements in attack is tough and White will have his work cut out.

However, Ben White is versatile and his defensive intuition is commendable. He has operated in the right-back role this season instead of his usual centre-back role and has done exceptionally well.

#1 Martin Odegaard vs Fred

Arsenal FC v West Ham United - Premier League

The Norwegian is the most in-form midfielder in the Premier League and his attacking contributions have been significant for Arsenal.

Premier League @premierleague Martin Odegaard is a joy to watch, pass it on Martin Odegaard is a joy to watch, pass it on ✨ https://t.co/5gu2NhD7Jo

Martin Odegaard has netted eight goals and has registered five assists in 17 appearances. Furthermore, his vision in the final third of the pitch is remarkable.

Monitoring his movements in midfield is a difficult task and Fred will definitely have his work cut out. The Brazilian's defensive ability was on display during Manchester United's win over Manchester City as he man-marked Kevin de Bruyne well.

It will be interesting to see if he can stabilize the Red Devils' midfield in the absence of Casemiro, who's suspended.

