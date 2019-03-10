Arsenal vs Manchester United: 3 tactical subplots which will decide the winner | Premier League 2018-19

Ashish Khurana FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 708 // 10 Mar 2019, 13:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

United take on Arsenal at the Emirates in a crucial match for a top 4 finish

Till a few days ago, this fixture looked pretty even, two sides separated by a point and having recently earned creditable draws against top 3 opposition. However, after the mid-week results in Europe, the moods in the two dressing rooms will be completely different. Manchester United beat Ligue One's leaders 1-3 away from home, while Arsenal lost 3-1 to a team sitting 10th in the same league.

That said, United shouldn’t expect it to be a stroll. The importance of this match for the Gunners can’t be overemphasised. They are playing at home, and with further progress in Europe a big doubt, they would want to push harder for a top 4 finish. With 7 first team players expected to be back in Emery’s starting eleven after being rested on Thursday, any result is possible today.

Here are three tactical subplots that are likely to decide the outcome.

#1 How well Mustafi deals with Rashford

United will look to attack through Marcus Rashford on the left

In view of his performance last weekend against Spurs where he totally dominated the opposite left back, Shkodran Mustafi is likely to start at right-back for Arsenal. However it’s one thing to keep Danny Rose hushed, it’s a different thing to stall Marcus Rashford.

Given that United tend to attack from the left, Rashford would be joined by Luke Shaw, and even at times, Paul Pogba will drift to heap pressure on Mustafi. Arsenal's right back’s ability to handle Rashford’s runs, dribbles, and attempted crosses will go a long way in determining goalkeeper Leno’s workload.

#2 Can Ramsey and Mkhitaryan exploit United’s weakened midfield?

Aaron Ramsey has been in great form of late

With both Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic injured (Matic may start on the bench), United are lacking two of their best defensive midfielders at the moment. This could leave the door open for Aaron Ramsey & Henrikh Mkhitaryan to go in and attack. Both of these players are in great form at the moment.

In last week’s game against Spurs, Ramsey showcased his all-round class and industry. He was easily the best Arsenal player on the pitch and saw his efforts rewarded with a wonderful goal.

Mkhitaryan too is enjoying a great spell, having two goals and three assists in his last 3 games. His control on the ball and quick passing will be critical for Arsenal’s counter-attacks, something which United’s second string midfield might find difficult to cope with.

1 / 2 NEXT

Advertisement