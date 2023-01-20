Arsenal vs Manchester United: 4 players to watch out for | Premier League 2022-23

Arsenal will host Manchester United in what could be termed the Premier League game of the weekend at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (January 22).

The Gunners have been outstanding in the league this season. They have registered 47 points from 18 games and currently lead the table.

The Red Devils have been decent as well, and have registered 39 points from 19 league games and are third in the table.

A victory for either of the two sides could be crucial in the title race. On that note, this article will look at four players to watch out for in this encounter.

Without further ado, let's look at them.

#4 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal FC - Premier League

The Englishman is one of the most in-form youngsters in Europe right now and his presence in attack has been significant for manager Mikel Arteta.

Bukayo Saka has netted six goals and has registered seven assists in 18 league appearances.

His impressive contributions in attack in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign have made him one of the players to watch out for in this encounter.

#3 Christian Eriksen (Manchester United)

Manchester United v Everton: Emirates FA Cup Third Round

The Denmark international is intelligent with the ball and his creativity has been fruitful for Manchester United so far.

Christian Eriksen has netted one goal and has registered seven assists in 18 Premier League appearances since joining the club on a free transfer last summer.

He has registered the second-joint most assists in the league thus far, behind only Kevin de Bruyne.

Given his impressive run of form, his attacking intuition as well as his creativity will be crucial for Erik Ten Hag in their clash against Arsenal.

#2 Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal)

Arsenal FC v West Ham United - Premier League

The Norwegian is the best-performing midfielder in the Premier League right now and his attacking proficiency is remarkable.

Martin Odegaard has netted eight goals and has registered five assists in 17 league appearances this season. He has also scored the most goals by an Arsenal player in the league so far (8).

Premier League @premierleague Martin Odegaard is a joy to watch, pass it on Martin Odegaard is a joy to watch, pass it on ✨ https://t.co/5gu2NhD7Jo

His attacking threat makes him one of the players to watch out for in this encounter.

#1 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Crystal Palace v Manchester United - Premier League

The Englishman is one of the most in-form attackers in the league right now and his goalscoring ability has been significant for the Red Devils.

Marcus Rashford has netted eight goals and has registered three assists in 19 Premier League appearances this season.

His presence in attack remains pivotal for Manchester United in this encounter. Rashford has failed to score just once since returning from the FIFA World Cup and will hope to continue his form against the Gunners.

