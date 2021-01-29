Arsenal vs Manchester United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Arsenal host Manchester United in Premier League action on Saturday in what is sure to be an enthralling match-up.

Both sides have been the league's in-form teams in recent weeks and will be looking to continue their good form when they meet at the Emirates on Saturday.

Arsenal currently sit in ninth on the table, 10 points behind Manchester United who placed second in the Premier League.

Manchester United travel to Arsenal after their shock defeat at the hands of Sheffield United earlier this week.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope that loss was just a temporary lapse in form as his team continue putting pressure on Manchester City at the top of the table.

Mikel Arteta's side are on a great run of form, which has seen them pick up 16 of the 18 Premier League points available since Boxing Day.

The Gunners go into the fixture knowing that they are capable of beating Manchester United, having already triumphed in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

📋 A look ahead to the options available for both camps ahead of Saturday's #PL fixture.#MUFC #ARSMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 28, 2021

This historic fixture pits two Premier League heavyweights against each other, with both teams having a point to prove this season.

Advertisement

Arsenal vs Manchester United Head-to-Head

The last five meetings between the two teams makes for good reading if you're an Arsenal fan. The Gunners have not lost in the Premier League against Manchester United since April 2018. The North Londoners have won three of their last five games against the Red Devils, drawing the other two.

The Gunners came away from Old Trafford with all three points earlier in the season. A Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's penalty was enough to secure a 1-0 victory over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

Arsenal Form Guide: W-D-W-L-W

Manchester United Form Guide: W-D-W-W-L

Arsenal vs Manchester United Team News

Arsenal could be without Aubameyang on Saturday

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta could still be without club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for Saturday's fixture. The striker has not been involved in Arsenal's last two games, after going back home to help take care of his sick mother.

Advertisement

Arsenal will also be sweating on the fitness of Kieran Tierney, after the full-back missed the Gunners' last two fixtures with a calf issue. However, Mikel Arteta's side will be boosted by the return of Dani Ceballos from injury. Meanwhile, new loan-signing Martin Odegaard could feature in some capacity.

Thomas Partey and Emile Smith-Rowe came off against Southampton after picking up knocks, but neither looked too serious. Pablo Mari remains a long-term absentee.

Injured: Pablo Mari

Doubtful: Kieran Tierney, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Thomas Partey, Emile Smith-Rowe

Suspended: None

Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be relieved that his side came away from the game against Sheffield United relatively unscathed. Manchester United should be boosted by the return of Eric Bailly, who missed Wednesday's game after picking up a slight knock.

United could welcome Brandon Williams back into the squad after the full-back picked up a knock earlier this month. However, the Red Devils will still be monitoring Victor Lindelof, who was rested against Sheffield United due to a back issue.

Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones continue to be long-term absentees.

Injured: Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones

Doubtful: Brandon Williams, Victor Lindelof

Suspended: None

Arsenal vs Manchester United Predicted XI

Could Martin Odegaard make his Arsenal debut against Manchester United on Saturday? 💪



Mikel Arteta has the latest on his new signing on loan from Real Madrid 👇 pic.twitter.com/KJVfJ5vMIm — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 28, 2021

Advertisement

Arsenal Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Cedric Soares, David Luiz, Rob Holding, Hector Bellerin; Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey; Nicolas Pepe, Emile Smith-Rowe, Bukayo Saka; Alexandre Lacazette

Manchester United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David De Gea; Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Eric Bailly, Aaron Wan-Bissaka; Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba; Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood; Edinson Cavani

Arsenal vs Manchester United Prediction

Saturday's fixture is sure to be a hotly-contested one as both teams will look to go for the jugular and come away with all three points.

Arsenal have been in great form of late, but Manchester United have been playing like title contenders.

All signs point to a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-2 Manchester United