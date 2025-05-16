Arsenal vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th May 2025

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Newcastle United lock horns with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side in an important encounter at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.
Arsenal vs Newcastle United Preview
Arsenal are currently in second place in the Premier League standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The Gunners were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by Liverpool in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.
Newcastle United, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form this season. The Magpies eased past Chelsea by a comfortable 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.
Arsenal vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Arsenal have a good historical record against Newcastle United and have won 85 out of the 196 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Newcastle United's 72 victories.
- Arsenal have lost only one of their last 20 matches at home against Newcastle United in the Premier League and have won 11 of their last 12 such games in the competition.
- Newcastle United won the reverse fixture by a 1-0 margin last year and are looking to complete a Premier League double over Arsenal for the first time since the 1994-95 season.
- Newcastle United have won five of their last eight matches against Arsenal in all competitions - as many victories as they had achieved in the 52 such games preceding this run.
- Arsenal have lost their final home league game of the season in only one of their last 27 campaigns.
Arsenal vs Newcastle United Prediction
Arsenal have thrived under Mikel Arteta this season but have fallen short of their Premier League title aspirations this year. The Gunners can be lethal on their day and have a point to prove going into this game.
Newcastle United have a good squad at their disposal and are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day. Arsenal are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Newcastle United
Arsenal vs Newcastle United Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Arsenal to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes