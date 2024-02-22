Arsenal vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th February 2024

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Newcastle United take on Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side in an important encounter at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Arsenal vs Newcastle United Preview

Newcastle United are currently in eighth place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side was held to a 2-2 draw by Bournemouth last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form so far this season. The Gunners slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of FC Porto in the UEFA Champions League in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Arsenal vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have a good historical record against Newcastle United and have won 84 out of the 192 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Newcastle United's 69 victories.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 11 matches at home against Newcastle United in the Premier League but did see their winning run of 10 such games come to an end last season.

Newcastle United won the reverse fixture at St. James' Park last year and could complete a Premier League double against Arsenal for the first time since the 1994-95 season.

Arsenal have failed to find the back of the net in three of their last four matches in the Premier League - as many such results as they endured in the 27 such games preceding this run.

Arsenal vs Newcastle United Prediction

Arsenal have been in impressive form in the Premier League and are on a goalscoring spree in the competition at the moment. The Gunners have scored 11 goals in their last two league games and will look to add to that tally this weekend.

Newcastle United have failed to meet expectations this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong on Saturday. Arsenal are in better form at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Newcastle United

Arsenal vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Bukayo Saka to score - Ye