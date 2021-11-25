Arsenal vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips - 27th November 2021

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Mikel Arteta's Arsenal take on a struggling Newcastle United outfit at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Arsenal vs Newcastle United Preview

Arsenal are in fifth place in the Premier League standings and have staged a recovery after a poor start to their season. The Gunners slumped to a 4-0 defeat against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool juggernaut in their previous game and will want to bounce back this weekend.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, are a club in turmoil and are in desperate need of a string of victories at the moment. The Magpies are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment but did manage a 3-3 draw against Brentford last week.

Arsenal vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head

Newcastle United do not have a good record against Arsenal and have won 67 out of 187 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to the Gunners' 82 victories.

Arsenal have won 16 of their last 17 Premier League games against Newcastle United and have dominated the Magpies in the recent past.

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has suffered defeat in his last five games at the Emirates Stadium and has just managed five out of a possible 30 points against Arsenal in the Premier League.

Arsenal have scored 12 goals in their last five Premier League games against Newcastle United and have kept clean sheets in all these matches.

In the Premier League era, Arsenal have won 32 out of 52 league games against Newcastle United, scoring an impressive 88 goals.

Arsenal went on a 10-game unbeaten streak in all competitions before their Premier League defeat against Liverpool last weekend.

Arsenal vs Newcastle United Prediction

Arsenal have been fairly impressive under Mikel Arteta this season and will be intent on a top-four finish in the coming months. The Gunners have built a formidable squad this year and will need to take all three points away from this fixture.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, are struggling to cope with their issues both on and off the pitch and cannot afford another debacle this weekend. Arsenal are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Newcastle United

Arsenal vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Arsenal

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Emile Smith Rowe to score anytime: YES

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Tip 4 - Arsenal to score first: YES

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi