Arsenal vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd January 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Newcastle United lock horns with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side in an important clash at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

Arsenal vs Newcastle United Preview

Newcastle United are currently in third place in the Premier League standings and have consistently punched above their weight this season. The away side played out a 0-0 draw against Leeds United last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been exceptional this season. The Gunners defeated Brighton & Hove Albion by a 4-2 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Arsenal vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have a good record against Newcastle United and have won 83 out of the 189 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Newcastle United's 68 victories.

Arsenal have won their last 11 home games against Newcastle United in all competitions - their second-longest such run against a single team.

Newcastle United defeated Arsenal by a 2-0 margin in their previous Premier League game and last won consecutive league matches against the Gunners in 1996.

Newcastle United have won their last two matches in London in the Premier League and last secured three such victories on the trot in 2014.

Arsenal have kept an impressive 28 clean sheets against Newcastle United in the Premier League - only Manchester United have a better record in this regard against a single opponent in the competition.

Arsenal vs Newcastle United Prediction

Arsenal have hit new heights under Mikel Arteta and are currently the frontrunners to win the Premier League title. The likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have come into their own this season and will look to make their mark in this fixture.

Newcastle United have also sustained a revolution of their own under Eddie Howe and will look to pull off a shock result this week. Arsenal are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Newcastle United

Arsenal vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Gabriel Martinelli to score - Yes

