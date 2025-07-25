Arsenal vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | July 27th 2025

Arsenal will lock horns against Newcastle United at the Singapore National Stadium in a preseason friendly on Sunday. The Gunners will conclude their tour of Singapore with this match, and Newcastle will travel to South Korea after this match.

The Gunners met AC Milan in their first match of the preseason tour on Wednesday. Bukayo Saka scored the only goal of the match in the second half to help them secure a 1-0 win in regulation time. The two teams also took part in a penalty shootout after the 90 minutes, and Milan eked out a 6-5 win.

The Magpies travel to Singapore after having suffered a 4-0 loss to Celtic in their previous friendly last week. They got their preseason underway with a 4-0 win over Carlisle earlier this month.

Arsenal vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 197 times in all competitions. As expected, the Gunners have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 86 wins. Newcastle have 72 wins and 39 games have ended in draws.

They met four times last season, twice in the Premier League and twice in the Carabao Cup. All meetings produced conclusive results, with Newcastle recording three wins.

The last seven meetings between them have produced conclusive results, with the Gunners recording three wins.

Newcastle United have failed to score in three of their last four games in all competitions, including friendlies.

The Gunners have kept clean sheets in their two friendlies in the preseason thus far.

Ten of the last 11 meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

The Gunners are on a four-game winning streak in friendly games, keeping three clean sheets.

Arsenal vs Newcastle United Prediction

The Gunners are unbeaten in their last three games in Singapore. They were held to a 1-1 draw by Atletico Madrid and registered a 5-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in 2018. They are currently on a six-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, including friendlies, and will look to continue that run here.

Mikel Arteta has provided an update on Gabriel and Jurrien Timber, who were absent against AC Milan due to injuries. They are back in training but face late fitness tests ahead of this match.

The Magpies had lost 4-0 to Celtic last week and will look to bounce back here. Notably, after winning their first three meetings of the 2024-25 season against the Gunners, they lost 1-0 in May.

Alexander Isak is a key absentee for Eddie Howie as the striker has been left out of the squad due to an injury. Lewis Hall is back from a lengthy injury layoff but will likely be on the bench here.

While the Magpies have been the better side in recent meetings against Arsenal, considering the form of the two teams in the preseason thus far, we back the Gunners to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Newcastle United

Arsenal vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

