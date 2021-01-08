Arsenal vs Newcastle United prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2020-21

Arsenal host Newcastle United in the FA Cup on Saturday, with Mikel Arteta's side beginning the defence of the trophy they won last season.

Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 in last season's FA Cup final thanks to a brace from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

After an awful run of form that stretched a couple of months, Arsenal have won three Premier League games in a row. The Gunners are coming into this game full of confidence.

Mikel Arteta has made some bold calls, with the focus shifting to Arsenal's youngsters, who have lifted them in recent times.

For Newcastle United, the current mood is the exact opposite. They have not won in their last six games, and even lost to lower-division Brentford in the League Cup quarterfinal.

In their last match, Newcastle United lost 2-1 to Leicester City at St. James' Park. In that game, Andy Carroll's late goal threatened a Newcastle United comeback, but it wasn't to be.

Arsenal vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head

Arsenal have won 79 of the previous 184 games between themselves and Newcastle, while they have lost 67. In total, 38 previous matches have ended in draws.

Arsenal form guide: W-W-W-L-L

Newcastle United form guide: L-D-L-L-D

Arsenal vs Newcastle United Team News

Arsenal

Arsenal do not have many injury concerns for this game. Arteta is likely to rest the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe. There might be a start for Thomas Partey, who has recovered from a thigh issue.

Injured: Calum Chambers

Doubtful: Gabriel Magalhaes

Suspended: None

Newcastle United

For Newcastle, Allan Saint-Maximin and Ryan Fraser are ruled out. Captain Jamaal Lascelles' participation is in doubt due to his recovery from COVID-19 taking longer than expected.

Injured: Allan Saint-Maximin, Ryan Fraser

Doubtful: Jamaal Lascelles

Suspended: None

Arsenal vs Newcastle United Predicted XI

Arsenal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bernd Leno; Cedric Soares, Rob Holding, David Luiz, Ainsley Maitland-Niles; Thomas Partey, Dani Ceballos, Joe Willock; Nicolas Pepe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang; Eddie Nketiah

Newcastle United Predicted XI (5-4-1): Martin Dubravka; Javi Manquillo, Federico Fernandez, Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett, Emil Krafth; Jacob Murphy, Jonjo Shelvey, Jeff Hendrick, Miguel Almiron; Andy Carroll

Arsenal vs Newcastle United Prediction

Arsenal are expected to make wholesale changes to their squad for this game.

However, they should still have enough quality in their ranks to defeat a beleaguered Newcastle United side bereft of confidence.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Newcastle United