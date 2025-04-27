Arsenal vs PSG Prediction and Betting Tips | April 29, 2025

Arsenal welcome Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to the Emirates on Tuesday in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals. The Gunners are back at this stage of the competition for the first time since the 2008-09 campaign, while the Parisians are in the semi-finals for the second straight season.

Arsenal beat reigning champions Real Madrid 5-1 on aggregate in the previous round. They extended their unbeaten streak across competitions to 12 games in midweek with a 2-2 home draw with Crystal Palace in the Premier League. Jakub Kiwior and Leandro Trossard scored in the first half.

The Parisians, meanwhile, overcame Premier League side Aston Villa 5-4 on aggregate in the quarter-finals. They have won just one of their last four games across competitions, though.

PSG's quest of an unbeaten Ligue 1 season ended on Friday with a 3-1 loss to Nice. Fabián Ruiz equalised in the first half, with Ousmane Dembele's assist, but Nice scored twice after the break to hand Luis Enrique's side their first league defeat of the campaign.

Arsenal vs PSG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths five times across competitions. The Gunners are unbeaten, winning twice.

In their league phase meeting in October, the Gunners won 2-0 at home.

Arsenal are unbeaten in 11 Champions League home games, winning nine without conceding.

PSG have won six of their last 10 away Champions League games, losing four.

Four of their five meetings have produced under 2.5 goals.

Both teams have scored 30 Champions League goals this season.

Arsenal vs PSG Prediction

The Gunners are unbeaten in 12 games across competitions and have scored at least twice in five of their seven games in April.

Manager Mikel Arteta remains without Gabriel Jesus, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kai Havertz and Jorginho due to injuries. Thomas Partey picked up yellow cards in both legs of the quarter-final and is suspended. Riccardo Calafiori, Ben White and Mikel Merino were absent against Crystal Palace but could feature from the bench.

The Parisians, meanwhile, have lost two of their last four games across competitions. They have one loss on their travels in 2025, winning 13 of 15 games. Their two defeats against the Gunners have come at the Emirates without scoring.

Ibrahim Mbaye was left out by Enrique against Nice last week and could be the only confirmed absentee.

While they have beaten English teams in the previous two rounds, considering the Gunners' impressive form and dominance in the fixture, expect them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-1 PSG

Arsenal vs PSG Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Gunners to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Bold Tip: Bukayo Saka to score or assist any time - Yes

