Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th October 2022

The UEFA Europa League is back in action with another round of matches this week as PSV Eindhoven lock horns with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side in an important clash at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday.

Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven Preview

PSV Eindhoven are currently in second place in the Eredivisie standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Dutch outfit thrashed Utrecht by a 6-1 margin last week and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are at the top of the Premier League table at the moment and have been in exceptional form so far this year. The Gunners edged Leeds United to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have a slight edge over PSV Eindhoven and have won two out of the six matches played between the two teams, as opposed to PSV Eindhoven's one victory.

Arsenal are winless in their last three matches against PSV Eindhoven, with all their three defeats coming in the UEFA Champions League.

PSV Eindhoven have won only one of their last 11 matches away from home against English sides in European competitions, with their only victory coming against Tottenham Hotspur in the 2007-08 campaign.

Arsenal have made five appearances in the UEFA Europa League and have won their first three matches in each of their appearances in the competition.

PSV Eindhoven won their first Europa League game against FC Zurich by a 5-1 margin and have not won consecutive games in the competition since 2013.

PSV Eindhoven manager Ruud van Nistelrooy has scored only two goals in his 12 games against Arsenal - his lowest ratio against a club he has faced at least five times.

Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction

Arsenal have an impressive squad at their disposal and have exceeded expectations on the domestic front. The Gunners will be intent on winning a European trophy and have a point to prove this season.

PSV Eindhoven can pack a punch on their day but will need to play out of their skins against one of the competition's best sides. Arsenal are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 PSV Eindhoven

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Eddie Nketiah to score - Yes

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Tottenham and other EPL GW 12 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes