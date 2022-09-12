Arsenal vs PSV: Europa League game called off due to 'insufficient deployment of police'

Arsenal's upcoming Europa League tie with PSV Eindhoven has been postponed due to a lack of police resources available.

The Guardian has stated that the game cannot be played due to 'the insufficient deployment of police' following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. A rearranged date for the fixture is yet to be announced.

The UK is currently observing a period of national mourning after the monarch passed away on Thursday, 12 September, following the end of her 70-year reign.

Guardian sport @guardian_sport Arsenal's Europa League tie at home to PSV on Thursday has been called off due to 'the insufficient deployment of police' … Arsenal's Europa League tie at home to PSV on Thursday has been called off due to 'the insufficient deployment of police' …

With the Queen's funeral set to take place on Monday, 19 September at Westmister Abbey in London, security and policing will be a top priority for the event.

All encounters in English football were postponed over the weekend following the announcement, although the EFL announced earlier on Tuesday that games are scheduled to go ahead in midweek.

The Premier League is yet to announce if fixtures will take place, with a national bank holiday declared for the day of the funeral.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews BREAKING: The UEFA Europa League tie between Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven has been postponed due to the severe limitations on police resources. BREAKING: The UEFA Europa League tie between Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven has been postponed due to the severe limitations on police resources. https://t.co/3cKS0cuNBi

Arsenal release statement following PSV fixture postponment

During a season where fixture congestion will be a huge problem, the Gunners will now need to find room for two more games. In a statement released on Arsenal's website, they said:

"Our UEFA Europa League home fixture against PSV Eindhoven, scheduled for Thursday 15 September, has been postponed. The postponement follows liaison between UEFA, the Metropolitan Police and ourselves, after the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."

The statement further read:

"We are working with the authorities to reschedule the match and any tickets (including those purchased via Ticket Exchange or received via Ticket Transfer) and/or hospitality packages purchased for this fixture will be valid for the rescheduled date."

The club have also apologized to supporters for the fixture postponment and are currently scheduled to face an away trip to fellow London side Brentford on Sunday.

Ian Dennis @Iandennisbbc Ian Dennis @Iandennisbbc EFL resumes on Tuesday but with a national policing plan in operation there is still uncertainty around London based games and high profile fixtures this weekend. EFL resumes on Tuesday but with a national policing plan in operation there is still uncertainty around London based games and high profile fixtures this weekend. Arsenal v PSV is off on Thursday due to police resources/organisational issues. Still waiting on updates for weekend matches in London and other high profile games such as Manchester United v Leeds United. twitter.com/iandennisbbc/s… Arsenal v PSV is off on Thursday due to police resources/organisational issues. Still waiting on updates for weekend matches in London and other high profile games such as Manchester United v Leeds United. twitter.com/iandennisbbc/s…

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy