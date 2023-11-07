Arsenal vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th November 2023

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Sevilla lock horns with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side in an important encounter at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

Arsenal vs Sevilla Preview

Sevilla are currently in 15th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Andalusian outfit was held to a 1-1 draw by Celta Vigo over the weekend and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the Premier League table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The Gunners slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Arsenal vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have a good historical record against Sevilla on the European stage and have won two out of the three matches played between the two teams, with the other game ending in a draw.

Arsenal have won only three of their 11 matches against Spanish opponents in the UEFA Champions League but have secured two of these victories against Sevilla.

Sevilla have won only one of their 11 matches away from home against English opponents in the UEFA Champions League, with their only such victory coming by a 2-1 margin against Manchester United in the 2017-18 campaign.

Sevilla have not secured a victory away from home in the UEFA Champions League in nearly three years, with their previous such victory coming by a 3-1 margin against Rennes in December 2020.

Arsenal vs Sevilla Prediction

Arsenal have an excellent squad at their disposal but are in the midst of a slight slump at the moment. The likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this week.

Sevilla have largely failed to meet expectations so far this season but are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day. Arsenal are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Sevilla

Arsenal vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Bukayo Saka to score - Yes