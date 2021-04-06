Arsenal vs Slavia Prague prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

Arsenal are set to play host to Slavia Prague at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday for the first leg of the quarter-final of the UEFA Europa League.

Arsenal come into this game on the back of a 3-0 loss to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool last Sunday in the English Premier League. A second-half brace from Portuguese forward Diogo Jota and a goal from Egypt international Mohamed Salah sealed the deal for Liverpool.

Slavia Prague, on the other hand, drew 0-0 against Richard Dostalek's Zbrojovka Brno last Sunday in the Czech First League. Slavia Prague had young goalkeeper Matyas Vagner sent off in the first-half.

Arsenal vs Slavia Prague Head-to-Head

In two head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Arsenal have won one game and drawn the other one.

The two clubs last faced each other way back in 2007 in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League, with the game ending in a 0-0 draw.

Arsenal form guide in the English Premier League: L-D-W-D-W

Slavia Prague form guide in the Czech First League: D-W-W-W-W

Arsenal vs Slavia Prague Team News

Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will be unable to call upon the services of experienced Brazilian centre-back David Luiz, while there are doubts over the availability of Scottish left-back Kieran Tierney, Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka and young forwards Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka.

Injured: David Luiz

Doubtful: Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka, Kieran Tierney, Granit Xhaka

Suspended: None

Slavia Prague

Meanwhile, Slavia Prague will be without defender David Hovorka and goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar, who are both nursing injuries. There are doubts over the availability of centre-back Ondrej Kudela and Ivorian midfielder Ibrahim Traore.

Injured: Ondrej Kolar, David Hovorka

Doubtful: Ondrej Kudela, Ibrahim Traore

Suspended: None

Arsenal vs Slavia Prague Predicted XI

Arsenal Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno, Hector Bellerin, Pablo Mari, Gabriel Magalhaes, Cedric Soares, Mohamed Elneny, Thomas Partey, Willian, Martin Odegaard, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette

Slavia Prague Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Matyas Vagner, Alexander Bah, Tomas Holes, Simon Deli, Jan Boril, Jakub Hromada, Lukas Provod, Oscar Dorley, Nicolae Stanciu, Peter Olayinka, Jan Kuchta

Arsenal vs Slavia Prague Prediction

Arsenal are 10th in the Premier League table, and winning the Europa League is their most realistic chance of qualifying for Champions League football next season. Mikel Arteta has a talented squad to work with, and the addition of Martin Odegaard, on loan from Real Madrid, in January could prove to be the difference-maker.

Slavia Prague, on the other hand, are at the top of the Czech First League table. The form of Jan Kuchta and Abdallah Sima has been crucial for them in the league, and they could prove to be crucial against Arsenal as well.

Arsenal will be the favourites to triumph here.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Slavia Prague

