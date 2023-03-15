Arsenal vs Sporting Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16th 2023

Arsenal will entertain Sporting at the Emirates Stadium in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 16 on Thursday.

The two teams played out a 2-2 draw in the first leg in Lisbon, so the winner of this tie will progress to the next round. Goncalo Inacio and Paulinho scored for Sporting while William Saliba's first-half header and Hidemasa Morita's own goal allowed Arsenal to register two crucial goals in the first leg.

Interestingly, both teams recorded 3-0 wins in their league games on Sunday. Sporting overcame Boavista at home in the Primeira Liga while Arsenal made quick work of Fulham in their away match. Gabriel Magalhães, Martin Ødegaard, and Gabriel Martinelli were on the scoresheet in the first half as Leandro Trossard bagged a hat-trick of assists.

Arsenal vs Sporting Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met five times thus far, with three meetings taking place in the Europa League. Arsenal have enjoyed an unbeaten run against the visitors, winning twice and drawing the remaining three games.

Sporting scored for the first time against Arsenal in the first leg.

Three of the five meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

Both teams have endured identical results in their last six games across all competitions, recording five wins in that period and playing out a draw.

Arsenal had a perfect record at home in the group stage of the Europa League, scoring five goals while keeping clean sheets in all three games.

Arsenal have suffered just one defeat in their seven home games against Portuguese teams. Sporting have won only two of their 14 games away against English teams in European competitions.

Sporting have won their last five away games, keeping three clean sheets in that period. Arsenal have won their last two games, scoring seven in that period.

Arsenal vs Sporting Prediction

The Gunners fielded a secondary squad in the first leg. They were not at their prolific best in that game and were only able to play out a draw after an own goal in the second half.

With qualification into the next round at stake in this match, we expect manager Mikel Arteta to start his first-team players. They have suffered just a couple of defeats at home in all competitions and should be able to provide a strong performance.

Leões have won their last six away games and have suffered just one defeat in their travels in 2023. They found the back of the net for the first time against Arsenal in the first leg and will be looking to continue that form.

Nonetheless, Arsenal have a 100% record at home in the Europa League this season and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Sporting

Arsenal vs Sporting Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Gabriel Martinelli to score or assist any time - Yes

