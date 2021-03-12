Arsenal vs Tottenham prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Arsenal host Tottenham in the North London Derby on Sunday, as both sides continue their march towards the Premier League's top six.

Arsenal will be buoyed by their midweek performance in the UEFA Europa League as they beat Olympiakos 3-1 in the first leg of their round of 16 tie.

Mikel Arteta's men are on a four-game unbeaten streak which they will hope to extend against their rivals on Sunday. The Gunners are currently 10th in the Premier League, with a win on Sunday taking them to within four points of Tottenham in seventh.

Tottenham have also been in stellar form of late. Jose Mourinho's men are currently on a five-game winning streak across all competitions and have looked dominant.

Spurs are also heading into Sunday's clash off the back of a 2-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League. A win on Sunday would potentially take Tottenham into fifth in the Premier League, two points behind Chelsea in fourth.

Hugo Lloris admits neither side in the upcoming Tottenham 🆚 Arsenal derby is feeling great about themselves 😔 pic.twitter.com/alAltahMKG — Goal (@goal) March 12, 2021

Both teams are in good form going into the North London Derby, but form seldom matters in a match of this magnitude. Both Arsenal and Tottenham will be looking to win the game on Sunday.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Head-to-Head

Tottenham just edge the recent Premier League head-to-head record between the two sides, having won two of the last five meetings, with Arsenal winning one.

Jose Mourinho's side did, however, come away as 2-0 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Arsenal Form Guide: L-W-W-D-W

Tottenham Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W

Arsenal vs Tottenham Team News

Tottenham will be without Giovani Lo Celso for the game on Sunday

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta will have the luxury of picking from a full-strength squad for the game on Sunday. The Gunners came out of Thursday's clash against Olympiakos without any injury problems.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Tottenham

Jose Mourinho will also have a relatively full-strength squad to pick from, with the exception of Giovani Lo Celso. The Argentine is still sidelined with a hamstring injury that he picked up last December.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Arsenal vs Tottenham Predicted XI

Jose Mourinho has commented on Harry Kane's chances of facing Arsenal on Sunday #THFC pic.twitter.com/xH4BuJxnfk — The Spurs Web ⚪️ (@thespursweb) March 11, 2021

Arsenal Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Kieran Tierney, Gabriel, David Luiz, Cedric Soares; Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey; Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Nicolas Pepe; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Tottenham Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Hugo Lloris; Sergio Reguilon, Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez, Matt Doherty; Harry Winks, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg; Heung-min Son, Lucas Moura, Gareth Bale; Harry Kane

Arsenal vs Tottenham Prediction

Both sides will go for the win on Sunday and it is sure to be an enthralling match-up.

We predict an exciting draw with both sides getting on the scoresheet.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham