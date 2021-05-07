Arsenal vs West Brom prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Arsenal will hope to put the disappointment of getting knocked out of the Europa League behind them when they face West Brom on Sunday.

The Gunners created enough chances to overturn the first-leg deficit, but could not breach Villarreal’s goal on Thursday.

The clash against a struggling West Brom is a must-win for the Gunners, who have been lackluster all season at home.

West Brom still have a faint chance of surviving, but need to win all their remaining four games and hope the teams above them drop points.

Arsenal can still qualify for next season’s Europa League, but will need to start winning their games and be more consistent in the final few weeks of the season.

Arsenal vs West Brom Head-to-head

Arsenal have dominated this fixture over the years, winning it 17 times. West Brom have managed just four wins, while four games have ended as draws.

Considering how poor Arsenal have been on home turf this season, this clash may be West Brom’s best chance to pick up a win and boost their survival hopes.

Arsenal form guide: D-L-L-W-D

West Brom form guide: W-W-L-D-D

Arsenal vs West Brom Team News

Arsenal

The Gunners are likely to be without the duo of David Luiz and Granit Xhaka. While the former is recovering from a hamstring injury, the latter picked up an injury ahead of the clash against Villarreal.

Injured: David Luiz, Granit Xhaka

Suspended: None

West Brom

Branislav Ivanovic is yet to recover from his hamstring injury and could miss out once again.

⚽️ 𝟭𝟴 𝗚𝗢𝗔𝗟𝗦

👕 𝟭𝟱 𝗢𝗣𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗦



You've got four minutes to name every team @MatheusPereira has scored against during his time with us. — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) May 5, 2021

Robert Snodgrass was not risked in the last game against Wolves and could make the bench if he is passed fit. Ainsley Maitland-Niles will be ineligible to face his parent club.

Injured: Branislav Ivanovic

Unavailable: Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Suspended: None

Arsenal vs West Brom Predicted Lineups

Arsenal Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Calum Chambers, Rob Holding, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kieran Tierney; Mohamed Elneny, Thomas Partey; Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Nicolas Pepe; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

West Brom Probable XI (4-4-2): Sam Johnstone; Darnell Furlong, Semi Ajayi, Kyle Bartley, Conor Townsend; Romaine Sawyers, Okay Yokuslu, Conor Gallagher, Matheus Pereira; Callum Robinson, Mbaye Diagne

Arsenal vs West Brom Prediction

The Gunners will be disappointed after failing to beat Villarreal on Thursday, but they will come up against a team fighting for survival.

Arsenal have some quality in their team, but West Brom could make it difficult for them in the final third and nick a goal on the counter-attack.

Score prediction: Arsenal 0-1 West Brom