Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd December 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Wolverhampton Wanderers lock horns with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side in an important clash at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview

Wolverhampton Wanderers are currently in 12th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side slumped to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Fulham last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The Gunners thrashed Lens by a comprehensive 6-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have a good historical record against Wolverhampton Wanderers and have won 62 out of the 122 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Wolverhampton Wanderers' 32 victories.

After a run of only two victories in eight matches against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League, Arsenal have won each of their last four such games in the competition.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have conceded at least one goal in each of their last 18 matches against Arsenal in the Premier League and lost this fixture by a 5-0 margin last season.

Arsenal have found the back of the net in each of their last 31 matches against Wolverhampton Wanderers in all competitions, with their previous failure to do so coming in 1979.

Arsenal have kept a total of six clean sheets in the Premier League - more than any other team in the competition so far.

Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

Arsenal have stepped up to the plate over the past month and will be intent on consolidating their place at the top of the league table. The Gunners have a good squad at their disposal and will need to make the most of their impressive form.

Wolverhampton Wanderers can pack a punch on their day but have a poor record at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Bukayo Saka to score - Yes