Fulham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th November 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Fulham lock horns with an impressive Wolverhampton Wanderers side in an important clash at Craven Cottage on Monday.

Fulham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview

Wolverhampton Wanderers are currently in 12th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side stunned Tottenham Hotspur with a 2-1 victory before the international break and will be confident ahead of this match.

Fulham, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and have failed to meet expectations this season. The Cottagers slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Fulham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wolverhampton Wanderers have a good historical record against Fulham and have won 45 out of the 96 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fulham's 26 victories.

Fulham have won only one of their last 14 league matches against Wolverhampton Wanderers, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 2-0 margin at home in the Championship in 2018.

Since their return to the Premier League in 2018, Wolverhampton Wanderers are unbeaten in all six of their matches against Fulham in the competition.

The last six matches between Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers have witnessed only seven goals being scored, with no team finding the back of the net more than once during this period.

Fulham have lost each of their last six matches played out on a Monday in the Premier League and have failed to find the back of the net in five of these games.

Fulham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

Wolverhampton Wanderers have grown in stature since the start of the season and will be intent on making the most of their form. The likes of Hwang Hee-Chan and Mario Lemina have stepped up to the plate and will look to make their mark this week.

Fulham can pack a punch on their day but have been a shadow of their former selves this season. Wolverhampton Wanderers are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Fulham 1-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Fulham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Wolverhampton Wanderers to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Wolverhampton Wanderers to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Raul Jimenez to score - Yes