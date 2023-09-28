Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th September 2023

Fresh off their elimination from the EFL Cup, Manchester City travel to Molineux to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday.

Wolves are winless in their last four matches as they prepare to host Manchester City this Saturday. A 3-2 loss to Ipswich Town in midweek saw Wolves crash out of the EFL Cup. They had raced to a 2-0 lead inside the opening 15 minutes of the game courtesy of goals from Hwang Hee-chan and Toti Gomes.

However, Ipswich got on the scoresheet just before the half-hour mark with Omari Hutchinson finding the back of the net for the Blues. Freddie Ladapo restored parity shortly afterwards before Jack Taylor's spectacular long-range effort in the second half helped them complete a wonderful comeback.

It's not been easy for Wolves in the early weeks of the new season. Gary O'Neil's men had fallen to successive Premier League defeats to Crystal Palace and Liverpool prior to their 1-1 draw with Luton Town last Saturday.

They are currently sitting 16th in the table and will need to produce something miraculous to get the better of the reigning Premier League champions on Saturday.

Manchester City's EFL campaign was brought to an abrupt end as they fell to Newcastle United in midweek. A historic quadruple cannot be earned now but Pep Guardiola and his men won't be too bothered about that as they have bigger fish to fry.

They've got off to a perfect start to the new Premier League season, winning all six matches so far with a combined scoreline of 16-3. A 10-men City dispatched Nottingham Forest 2-0 at the Etihad last Saturday.

City will now play three consecutive away games with a visit to RB Leipzig in the Champions League and a Premier League showdown with Arsenal at the Emirates to follow their trip to the Molineux on Saturday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wolves did a Premier League double over Manchester City in the 2019-20 season. But they have lost all of their six league meetings with City since.

City have won their last three Premier League away games against Wolves.

Wolves have lost both their home games so far this season (1-4 vs Brighton and 1-3 vs Liverpool).

Manchester City are currently the only team with a 100% win rate in the Premier League this season.

City have picked up 71 points in the Premier League in 2023. That's 16 more than any other side.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City Prediction

Despite a shock defeat in midweek, City are expected to return to winning ways against Wolves. They are likely to run riot at the Molineux on Saturday. O'Neil's side has got off to a poor start to the season and this will most likely be their third consecutive home defeat of the new Premier League campaign.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-4 Manchester City

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to keep a clean sheet - Yes