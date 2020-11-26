Arsenal: Weekly wages of first-team stars revealed | Premier League 2020-21

Arsenal might not be doing so well thus far into 2020-21, but the North London side are still one of the Premier League’s true giants. Three-time winners of the Premier League title, Arsenal, is home to some of the world’s best right now, including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Thomas Partey.

But do Mikel Arteta’s side pay huge wages in comparison to their rivals? The answer is almost certainly yes. Arsenal are amongst the best-paying clubs in the Premier League, hence why great players have flocked to the Emirates over the years.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the weekly wages of Arsenal’s first-team stars during the 2020-21 season.

Note: all figures have been taken from Spotrac.com. Where data was unavailable or inaccurate, Sportekz.com was used. All data for Runar Alex Runarsson was unavailable.

#28 Joe Willock - £20,000 per week

Joe Willock should become a future star for Arsenal.

One of the latest players to break through Arsenal’s academy into their first team, Joe Willock, is clearly a highly talented player. The 21-year-old already has two goals and one assist inside three Europa League appearances this season and will now be hoping to translate that form onto the Premier League stage.

Arsenal clearly have high hopes for him, and while he isn’t too highly paid right now, it’s expected that he’ll be a fixture at the club for some time. His current contract runs until 2023.

#27 Reiss Nelson - £20,000 per week

Reiss Nelson will be hoping to fulfill his potential in the near future.

Once considered the hottest prospect in Arsenal’s academy, Reiss Nelson’s development has slowed somewhat over the past two seasons. A loan deal to Hoffenheim saw him score seven Bundesliga goals, but he’s found first-team chances hard to come by since returning to the Emirates in 2019.

However, it’s clear that Nelson has a lot of raw ability, and Mikel Arteta will definitely be hoping to get him back on the fast track to stardom soon. With a contract running until 2024, he’s got plenty of time on his side.

#26 Ainsley Maitland-Niles - £35,000 per week

Ainsley Maitland-Niles' versatility makes him a useful player for Arsenal.

The versatile Ainsley Maitland-Niles was linked with a move away from the Emirates this summer but instead remains an Arsenal player. Since then, he’s made nine appearances in all competitions and has also made his senior debut with England.

Able to play in practically any position on the field, Maitland-Niles is a great addition to any squad but may need to find some more consistency if he’s to really cement his place in Arsenal’s starting XI this season.

#25 Bukayo Saka - £35,000 per week

Bukayo Saka is arguably Arsenal's best young star right now.

Bukayo Saka made the news this summer when he inked a new contract with Arsenal this summer to keep him at the Emirates until 2024. Saka reportedly increased his wages tenfold and now makes around £35k per week.

One of the best young players in the Premier League, Saka, has made his senior England debut this season and has already appeared in seven of Arsenal’s Premier League games, scoring one goal. Able to play as both a defender or attacker, Saka’s importance to Mikel Arteta’s cause cannot really be understated at this stage.

#24 William Saliba - £40,000 per week

William Saliba has yet to make a first-team appearance with Arsenal.

Signed by Arsenal in the summer of 2019, 19-year-old defender William Saliba has yet to make a first-team appearance for the Gunners. The Frenchman spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Saint-Etienne and has recently returned to North London.

However, despite being well-paid with a £40k-per-week contract, it’s been reported that Arsenal may be willing to loan him back to Saint-Etienne for another campaign. Essentially, the youngster is seen as one for the future at the Emirates.

#23 Eddie Nketiah - £45,000 per week

Eddie Nketiah has made a real breakthrough at Arsenal under Mikel Arteta.

Now the all-time top scorer for England’s U21 side, Eddie Nketiah has made a major breakthrough since Mikel Arteta took over as Arsenal manager. Often preferred as the Gunners’ main striker, Nketiah has made 31 appearances in the last two seasons, scoring seven goals.

A natural finisher in front of goal, Nketiah is contracted at the Emirates until 2023, making a reported £45k per week. The 21-year-old clearly has a bright future ahead of him, and Arsenal fans will be hoping he can continue to make an impact.

#22 Gabriel Magalhaes - £50,000 per week

Gabriel Magalhaes is hoping to become a mainstay of Arsenal's defense.

A signing from Lille in September 2020, Brazil’s Gabriel was brought to Arsenal in order to shore up their defense. He made an immediate impact on his Premier League debut, scoring against Fulham, and has practically been an ever-present since.

At the age of 22 and with his £50k-per-week contract stretching until 2025, Arsenal fans will be hoping that he can become a mainstay of their backline for years to come.

#21 Calum Chambers - £50,000 per week

Calum Chambers has not quite fulfilled his potential since joining Arsenal from Southampton.

Now one of Arsenal’s longest-serving players, having joined the club in 2014, it’s safe to say that Calum Chambers has not quite reached his potential yet. Still only 25 years old, the defender was expected to become a first-team regular at the Emirates, but injuries have largely prevented that.

The former Southampton man made 14 appearances in the 2019-20 campaign but has yet to appear this season. With his current deal due to expire in the summer of 2022, his time at Arsenal may be coming to an end.

#20 Mohamed Elneny - £50,000 per week

Mohamed Elneny has made a surprising return to Arsenal's first team this season.

Most observers were stunned when Mikel Arteta bought Mohamed Elneny back from the cold at the start of the 2020-21 season and restored him to Arsenal’s starting XI. After all, the Egyptian international had spent 2019-20 on loan at Besiktas and wasn’t expected to return.

However, he’s had a positive impact in Arsenal’s midfield since returning, and it now wouldn’t be a surprise to see him extend his current deal, which expires in the summer of 2022.

#19 Dani Ceballos - £51,923 per week

Could Dani Ceballos make a permanent move to Arsenal when his current loan deal expires?

Passing master Dani Ceballos is currently on loan at Arsenal from Real Madrid, which might explain his relatively low wage of £51k per week. The 24-year-old is now in his second season at the Emirates, where he’s been in and out of the first team.

However, he seems to be part of Mikel Arteta’s preferred midfield now – meaning that Gunners fans will hopefully appreciate the skills that he brings to the table. If he can continue to make an impact, there’s every chance Arsenal will attempt to sign him permanently at the end of the season.