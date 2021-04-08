Arsenal will look to sign Manchester City star as Barcelona are set to abandon move - Reports

Arsenal will reportedly get the chance to sign Manchester City defender Eric Garcia this summer. Garcia has been heavily linked with a return to Barcelona in recent weeks. But with the Catalans struggling financially, Arsenal have emerged as a potential destination for the centre-back.

According to Four Four Two, Arsenal made a bid to sign Eric Garcia from Manchester City. However, the 20-year-old rejected the move in favor of a potential return to Barcelona in the summer.

Eric Garcia was a product of Barcelona's infamous La Masia youth academy before he left the club to join Manchester City's youth team in 2017. The Spanish defender made his debut for Manchester City in 2018 and quickly became a key member of the squad.

Garcia was a regular member of Manchester City's starting line-up last season in the absence of Aymeric Laporte. He went on to make 20 appearances in all competitions for Pep Guardiola's side.

Eric Garcia has fallen down the pecking order at Manchester City since the club signed Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake in the summer. He was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona, but decided to stay in Manchester and fight for his place.

The youngster has grown frustrated with a lack of opportunities and refused to extend his contract with Manchester City. Eric Garcia's contract with the club is set to expire at the end of the season, making him a free agent in the summer.

Barcelona reportedly have an agreement in place with Eric Garcia, but will not be able to honor that agreement due to their current financial situation. The report suggests that the Catalans have tried to offer Garcia a reduced salary, and the player has given no indication of accepting the offer.

Arsenal are said to be monitoring Garcia's situation with Manchester City and Barcelona, and could be set to make a move for him in the summer. Mikel Arteta is eager to strengthen the Gunners' backline after enduring a poor Premier League campaign this season.

Eric Garcia will have to decide between Arsenal or Barcelona 😅 #AFChttps://t.co/RZMkoadhTd — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) December 11, 2020

A move to Arsenal rather than Barcelona could suit Eric Garcia

Advertisement

Fulham v Manchester City - Premier League

Arsenal are reportedly in the market for a ball-playing central defender. Arsenal parted ways with Sokratis and Shkodran Mustafi in the January transfer window and are unlikely to offer David Luiz a contract extension. The Gunners are therefore in desperate need of a new defender.

Arsenal 'join the race to sign Man City defender Eric Garcia on a free transfer this summer' https://t.co/tbjcYOtMIi — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) January 27, 2021

Barcelona, on the other hand, are looking for a long-term replacement for Gerard Pique. Garcia, however, will have to make do with a bit-part role next season as he will be competing with the likes of Pique, Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet for a place in the starting line-up.