Arsenal willing to listen to offers for 24-year-old forward as they plot £200m spending spree - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly prepared to listen to offers for striker Eddie Nketiah this summer.

According to the Independent, the Gunners are looking to bolster their squad and could spend over £200 million. However, they will look to offset that amount with sales of several players, including Nketiah.

The English striker only signed a new long-term deal with Arsenal last summer, keeping him tied to the Emirates till 2027. Nketiah impressed this season when called upon as he filled in for the injured Gabriel Jesus. The 24-year-old scored nine goals, including a vital winner in the 3-2 win over Manchester United in January.

However, Mikel Arteta's side are now reportedly open to selling the forward just a year removed from him extending his contract. He was linked with a move to Liverpool and Chelsea last summer before penning an extension.

The Gunners are hell-bent on signing Arteta's top transfer target, Declan Rice, this summer. However, they're yet to meet West Ham United's £100 million valuation of their captain. The Hammers rejected a second bid for the 24-year-old worth £75 million up front, with £15 million in add-ons on Tuesday (June 20).

Meanwhile, Arsenal are also pursuing Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz, whose potential signing may have consequences for Nketiah. The Gunners are also chasing Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia and Ajax defender Jurrien Timber.

Those targets are likely to take their spending to over £200 million if they do pull them off. Hence, the Gunners will need to shed some of their squad, and Nketiah, along with Kieran Tierney, Thomas Partey and Folarin Balogun could make way.

Graeme Souness warns Arsenal that Declan Rice isn't a top midfielder

Declan Rice isn't deemed a top midfielder by Souness.

Arsenal are eager to lure Rice to the Emirates this summer as they look to win the race to sign one of English football's most sought-after midfielders.

However, Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has questioned their pursuit of Rice, as he doesn't think he's good enough in possession to be a top midfielder, telling talkSPORT:

"If you're looking for a top, top midfield player, I don't believe he has enough cute passing in him to be that. I think he'd be a really good guy; he'd be great to work with, extremely athletic; he senses danger, so he's got that part of a central midfield player's game; he's got that."

Rice is renowned for his defensive prowess but has also improved his attacking game this season. He scored five goals and provided four assists in 50 games across competitions.

The England international captained West Ham to the UEFA Europa Conference League. He has also become a regular for Gareth Southgate in the Three Lions' national team, too.

