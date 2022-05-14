Liverpool and Chelsea monitoring Arsenal star 'likely to leave' this summer: Reports

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah looks likely to leave this summer with Liverpool and Chelsea reportedly circling over his availability.

Nketiah, 22, has found game time hard to come by since breaking into the Gunners' first-team set-up.

He has played second fiddle to the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

But at the business end of the season, Mikel Arteta has opted to use the English forward as his regular centre-forward and is reaping the rewards.

Nketiah has four Premier League goals this season and they have all come in his last five outings for the Gunners.

But the striker's contract with Arsenal runs out at the end of the season and there has been no progress over talks to tie him down to a longer deal.

According to 90min, it is looking increasingly likely that the England U21 striker will depart North London, but he won't be short of suitors.

Both Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly interested in the forward, with the two Premier League heavyweights looking to bolster their attacking options.

Liverpool are set to part ways with Divock Origi, with The Sun reporting that the Belgian striker is heading to AC Milan.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have lacked a goal scorer throughout the season and although Romelu Lukaku has started to come into form, they need more strikers.

During his time at Arsenal, Nketiah has made 90 appearances, scoring 22 goals and contributing 2 assists.

Chelsea and Liverpool not the only Premier League sides interested in Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah

Chelsea and Liverpool could be set for a transfer battle over the English striker

Chelsea and Liverpool are not alone in their interest in Eddie Nketiah.

The same 90min report claims West Ham United, Newcastle United, Everton and Crystal Palace are also keeping tabs on the 22-year-old.

West Ham have lacked another viable option in the centre-forward role to that of Michail Antonio.

Newcastle boast Callum Wilson and Chris Wood in their ranks but following the Saudi-led consortium takeover in October, they will want to continue transforming their side with more options.

Everton are embroiled in a closely-fought relegation scrap. They may be set to lose either Dominic Calvert-Lewin or Richarlison, even if they stay up.

Richarlison is a reported Manchester United target (per MEN).

Transfer News Central @TransferNewsCen West Ham have emerged as favourites to sign striker Eddie Nketiah but Arsenal are keen to keep the 22-year-old. (Mail) West Ham have emerged as favourites to sign striker Eddie Nketiah but Arsenal are keen to keep the 22-year-old. (Mail) https://t.co/WyL5ZLqg1Y

Crystal Palace have a long list of strikers at the club but Nketiah would give Patrick Vieira a younger profile to work with.

It appears Nketiah's future certainly lies in the Premier League but who that is with remains to be seen.

Edited by Ashwin