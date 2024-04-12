Arsenal Women vs Bristol City Women Prediction and Betting Tips | April 14th 2024

Arsenal Women and Bristol City Women will battle for three points in a Women's Super League matchday 18 fixture on Sunday.

The home side have not been in action since claiming a morale-boosting 1-0 extra-time victory over Chelsea in the Women's League Cup final a fortnight ago. They could not be separated in a goalless draw in regulation time. Stina Blackstenius scored the match-winner in the 116th minute of the game.

The Gunners will turn their focus back to the league where, they last claimed a 3-1 away win over Aston Villa.

Bristol City, meanwhile, suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to Tottenham. Bethany England's second-minute strike was the difference between the two sides.

The loss left them rooted to the bottom of the standings, having garnered six points from 17 games. Arsenal are third with 37 points to their name.

Arsenal Women vs Bristol City Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 22nd meeting between the two sides. Arsenal were victorious in 17 previous games while four games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in November 2023 when Arsenal claimed a 3-1 home win in the League Cup group stage.

The last nine head-to-head games have produced over 2.5 goals, with eight games in this sequence producing at least four goals.

Arsenal have won six of their last seven games in all competitions.

Bristol City are winless in their last 16 competitive games (13 losses).

Arsenal have the best home defensive record in the league with six goals conceded in eight games.

Arsenal Women vs Bristol City Women Prediction

Arsenal Women are effectively out of the title race as they are nine points off the summit with just five games left. Jonas Eidevall's side will be boosted by their victory in the League Cup and will be aiming to end their league campaign on a high.

Bristol City won promotion last season as champions of the Women's Championship. However, they have had a campaign to forget and will be spending next season back in the second tier barring a late-season miracle.

We are backing the hosts to cruise to a comfortable victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Arsenal Women 4-0 Bristol City Women

Arsenal Women vs Bristol City Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Arsenal Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Arsenal Women to win and keep a clean sheet