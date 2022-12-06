Arsenal Women vs Juventus Women Prediction and Betting Tips | December 7, 2022

Arsenal will entertain Juventus at the Emirates on matchday four of the UEFA Women's Champions League on Wednesday (December 7).

The two teams will be meeting for the second time in as many weeks, as they locked horns at the Juventus Stadium last month. That game ended in a 1-1 draw, with both goals coming in the second half.

Lineth Beerensteyn opened the scoring in the 52nd minute for Juventus, but Vivianne Miedema equalised just nine minutes later. It marked the first time Arsenal dropped points in the Champions League this season, while it was the second straight draw for the Italian team.

Arsenal beat Everton 1-0 in their Women's Super League game on Saturday, with Miedema scoring the winner. Juventus, meanwhile, have a draw and a win in their two games since that Arsenal draw, including a 2-0 win over Inter Milan in the Serie A on Saturday.

Arsenal Women vs Juventus Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns two times across competitions, with one meeting being a friendly in 2018 and the other taking place last month.

Arsenal are unbeaten in two games against Juventus, with the friendly ending in a 5-0 win and the clash at the Juventus Stadium last month ending in a 1-1 draw.

Arsenal have the third-best attacking record in the Women's Champions League, scoring nine goals in three games. Juventus have scored just four in three games.

Juventus have the third-best defensive record in the competition, conceding just two goals in three games, which is one better than Arsenal, who have conceded three goals in as many games.

Arsenal Women vs Juventus Women Prediction

Arsenal have suffered just one defeat at home this season and scored at least once at home. The trend should continue.

Le Bianconere, meanwhile, have scored at least twice in their last five away games across competitions. Taking the form of both teams into consideration, a draw could ensue.

Prediction: Arsenal Women 1-1 Juventus Women

Arsenal Women vs Juventus Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Vivianne Miedema to score any time - Yes

