Arsenal Women vs Wolfsburg Women prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Women's Champions League 2021-22 

Two heavyweights of European women's football will trade tackles on Wednesday as Arsenal Women host Wolfsburg Women in the first leg of their UEFA Women's Champions League quarterfinal.

The home side secured their spot at this stage thanks to their second-placed finish in Group C. The Gunners finished on nine points, nine points behind group winners Barcelona Women and level with third-placed Hoffenheim.

Wolfsburg garnered 11 points from six matches and ended the group stage in a remarkable three-way tie of 11 points alongside Juventus Women and Chelsea Women. They secured progress as Group A winners by virtue of their superior goal difference.

Arsenal Women come into the game on the back of a 4-0 home win over Coventry United Women in the quarterfinal of the FA Women's Cup. Vivianne Miedema stepped off the bench to complete the whitewash in the 77th minute.

Wolfsburg Women also cruised to victory in a 3-0 home win over Hoffenheim Women in the Frauen-Bundesliga on Saturday. All three goals came in the first half, with Lena Lattwein scoring a brace.

Arsenal Women vs Wolfsburg Women Head-to-Head

The two sides were paired in the semifinal of the UEFA Women's Champions League in 2013. Wolfsburg secured progress with a 4-1 aggregate victory en-route to lifting the trophy.

Both sides are on a strong run of form. The hosts are currently on a 10-game unbeaten run in all competitions, winning their last five matches consecutively. Wolfsburg Women are on a seven-game winning run in all competitions.

Arsenal Women form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Wolfsburg Women form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Arsenal Women vs Wolfsburg Women Team News

Arsenal Women

The hosts have no known injuries or suspension concerns to worry about.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Wolfsburg Women

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the Germans.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Arsenal Women vs Wolfsburg Women Predicted XI

Arsenal Women Predicted XI (4-3-3): Manuela Zinzberger (GK); Stephanie Catley, Carlotte Wubben-Moy, Leah Williamson, Noelle Maritz; Lia Walti, Vivianne Miedema, Kim Little; Caitlin Foord, Stina Blackstenius, Bethany Mead

Wolfsburg Women Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Almuth Schult (GK); Felicitas Rauch, Dominique Janssen, Kathrin Hendrich, Maria-Joelle Wedemeyer; Lena Oberdorf, Lena Lattwein; Alexandra Popp, Jill Roord, Svenja Huth; Tabea Wassmuth

Arsenal Women vs Wolfsburg Women Prediction

Arsenal have home advantage in their favor, although Wolfburg are slight favorites to secure the win. Given the quality available to both sides, a closely contested game can be expected.

The visitors have a slight edge owing to their superior pedigree and we are backing the Germans to secure a narrow victory with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Arsenal Women 1-2 Wolfsburg Women

