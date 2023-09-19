“Arsenal won’t want to face us” - Tottenham star sends defiant message ahead of North London derby

Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung Min has fired a warning to Arsenal ahead of the north London derby clash between the two sides on Sunday (September).

The two north London rivals have made very good starts to the season and are both unbeaten. Spurs have won four of five games, including an impressive 2-0 win over Manchester United (2-0) and a convincing 5-2 victory against Burnley. Ange Postecoglou's side are proving that life after Harry Kane isn't so bad after all.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have also won four of five games. They claimed a dramatic 3-1 win against United and a well-earned 2-1 win against Crystal Palace with 10 men. Mikel Arteta's men started the campaign by winning the Community Shield on penalties against reigning champions Manchester City.

It promises to be a tantalizing affair between the London neighbors at the Emirates Stadium. Son has stoked the flames ahead of his side's meeting with Arsenal (via UK podcaster Chris Cowlin):

"Arsenal won’t want to face us at this time. Everyone is running for each other, everyone is fighting for each other."

There were big doubts about how Tottenham would fare following the departure of Kane to Bayern Munich in the summer. The England captain had long been the Lilywhites' protagonist, bagging 278 goals in 430 games across competitions.

However, goals haven't been a problem for Postecoglou's Spurs thus far. They have scored 13, the second-highest amount in the league. Son, 31, was appointed the club's new captain at the start of the campaign and he has three goals in five league games.

This Tottenham side are showing fighting spirit and this was on display in their last-gasp comeback win against Sheffield United last time out. Goals from Richarlsion (90+8) and Dejan Kulusevski (90+10') secured all three points in a 2-1 victory.

Arsenal and Tottenham are reportedly both interested in Brentford striker Ivan Toney

Arsenal and Tottenham are both in the race for Ivan Toney.

According to The Mirror, Arsenal, Tottenham, and Chelsea are all expected to be in the hunt to sign Brentford frontman Ivan Toney in January. The English striker will enter the final 18 months of his contract when the winter transfer window opens.

Toney, 27, was one of the Premier League's best forwards last season, bagging 20 goals in 33 games. He finished third in the goalscoring charts, behind first-placed Erling Haaland and second-placed Kane.

Brentford are thought to be demanding £60 million for Toney who has missed the start of the season due to suspension. The England international was hit with an eight-month ban after being found guilty of breaking FA rules regarding betting.

Arsenal currently have Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah as options up front but neither put up the numbers Toney managed last season. Jesus has been dealing with constant injury issues while Nketiah is perhaps best served as an impact player.

As for Tottenham, it's no secret that they are still looking to replace Kane after his £100 million move to Bayern. Richarlison has started finding his feet at the club following a disappointing 2022-23 campaign but Postecoglou could do with more choices.