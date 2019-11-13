×
Arsene Wenger makes his return to football as FIFA chief of global football development

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
13 Nov 2019, 21:44 IST

Winners Press Conference and Photocalls - 2019 Laureus World Sports Awards - Monaco
Winners Press Conference and Photocalls - 2019 Laureus World Sports Awards - Monaco

What's the story?

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has been named FIFA's chief of global football development in what could be considered his first formal role in football since stepping down from the manager's seat at the Emirates.

In case you didn't know...

Wenger has been out of a formal job since calling time on his 22-year managerial stint at Arsenal in 2018 and has been working as an analyst for varied football broadcasters instead. The Frenchman guided the Gunners to several titles, including three Premier League crowns and seven FA Cup trophies, in the course of his career in north London.

The 71-year-old has since been heavily linked with a return to management as Bayern Munich's head coach, following Niko Kovac's sacking.

Wenger had previously revealed that Bayern’s chief executive Karl-Heinz Rumenigge had called him with an offer to take over the club as manager.

The heart of the matter

FIFA have now announced that Wenger would be the head of FIFA’s football development activities which includes coaching and training programmes.

Speaking at his unveiling, the Frenchman said,

"I very much look forward to taking on this extremely important challenge, not only because I have always been interested in analysing football from a broader perspective but also because FIFA’s mission as world football’s governing body is truly global."
"I believe that the new FIFA we have seen emerging in recent years has the sport itself at the very heart of its objectives and is determined to develop the game in its many different components. I know I can contribute to this objective and will put all my energy into this."
2019 Laureus World Sports Awards - Monaco - Alternative Views
2019 Laureus World Sports Awards - Monaco - Alternative Views
Wenger, one of the longest-serving managers in Premier League history, will now be a member of the technical panel of the International Football Association Board and will be in charge of all coach education programmes.

What's next?

Wenger's new appointment puts an end to rumours of his Bayern Munich move, so it will be interesting to see how he will transition into his new role in FIFA and who the Bundesliga giants will ultimately hire as their new manager.

