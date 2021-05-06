Arsene Wenger predicts which way Arsenal's Europa League second-leg tie against Villarreal will go

Arsene Wenger believes Arsenal have the 'offensive potential' to overturn their 2-1 deficit from the first leg of their Europa League semi-final against Villarreal when the two sides meet in the second leg on Thursday night at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal produced a disappointing performance in the first leg in Spain last week. Mikel Arteta's side suffered a shock 2-1 loss at the hands of Unai Emery's side in the continental competition.

The Gunners are currently languishing in ninth place in the Premier League table. Winning the Europa League is, therefore, their only realistic chance of qualifying for Europe next season.

If Arsenal manage to pull off a comeback against Villarreal and overturn the 2-1 deficit from the first leg, they are likely to face Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United in the final.

The Red Devils head into their game against AS Roma on Thursday night on the back of a thumping 6-2 demolition of their Italian opposition in the first leg last week.

Despite Arsenal's recent struggles, former Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has backed the club to produce the goods at the Emirates on Thursday night.

"I want them to do well. It's an opportunity to get to a final and come back to the Champions League. I believe there is no chance of that in the Premier League but it's still possible [through the Europa League]," Wenger told BEIN SPORTS.

'It will be a success if Arsenal win a trophy, that is always a success, but your real qualities are decided by where you stand in the championship. This is the route left for them and they have to go completely for it. It's very strange [Arsenal facing former manager Emery], it looks like an indoor Arsenal game, especially with no fans.'

"But overall you still have an advantage playing at home, you feel more comfortable at home. I would say Arsenal have enough offensive potential to win the game.'

Mikel Arteta emphasizes on the importance of reaching the Europa League final for Arsenal

Villareal CF v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Semi Final Leg One

Arsenal were expected to challenge for the top four this season after showing signs of improvement under Mikel Arteta towards the end of last season and enjoying a successful transfer window.

The Gunners have, however, produced a number of poor performances this season and have lacked the consistency that is expected of a 'top six' Premier League team.

Mikel Arteta's future could hinge on Thursday night's result. Progressing to the final of the Europa League is a must for the Spaniard if he wants to save his job. The former Manchester City assistant coach, however, emphasized before the game how important it is for the club in general.

Arsenal vs Villarreal: 3 key tactical battles as Mikel Arteta looks to outsmart Unai Emeryhttps://t.co/QlwJikBiGW pic.twitter.com/glREYW3QAi — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) May 6, 2021

'It's a big moment. Not for me but for the club, for everything that has happened in the last two years, in the last months. I think it will be really important and our biggest step forward if we are able to be in that final and have the opportunity to win that trophy," said Arteta.