Arsene Wenger reveals why he rejected France coaching role on multiple occasions

Arsene Wenger, former manager of the Premier League club Arsenal, has revealed that he had been courted by the French Football Federation on multiple occasions for the role of the manager of the France national team in the past, but he rejected their advances every single time.

The 69-year-old manager told the French daily Le Parisien that coaching Arsenal was something that he liked a lot and he simply couldn't give that up even for a role as prestigious as the coach of Les Blues.

Wenger is one of the top managers without a job at the moment, but he's said earlier that he'll be back to coaching soon.

The Frenchman, who left Arsenal last summer, was the longest-serving and most successful manager in the club's history, having won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups in his 22-year spell at the club.

He oversaw the club's relocation from Highbury, where the London-based club played more than 2000 competitive games, to the Emirates in 2006.

Le Professeur, as he is sometimes referred to by the British media, had been linked with the France job on numerous occasions while he was still in charge of the Gunners, but he remained loyal to the club.

"I could have become coach of the French team. I have been offered the job several times, but I liked my job more," he told Le Parisien.

He has also been linked with some of the top European clubs, including Ligue 1 giants PSG, ever since he parted ways with Arsenal. However, Wenger conceded that at this moment, he's not sure whether he'll join the French champions anytime soon. He added:

"I do not know if I will come to PSG one day. PSG have a great team, but they have a sort of curse in the Champions League, and they have one last hurdle to overcome, but they will do it one day."

Arsenal are currently in the third place in the Premier League table and look poised to earn automatic qualification for the UEFA Champions League in their first season under the man who replaced Wenger, Unai Emery.

As for Wenger, his next destination remains a mystery, although it is likely that he takes up a role in the French league.

