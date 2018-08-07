Arsene Wenger's 5 best signings

Arsene Wenger

Arsene Wenger is one of the most revered coaches in world football. He took the charge of Arsenal in 1996 and spent 22 glorious years with the club. He made Arsenal a force to be reckoned with his astute signings and tactical acumen.

He won three Premier League titles and & seven FA cups with the club. Arsenal also finished runner-up in the UEFA Champions’ League in 2005-06 under his tutelage.

Arsenal rewrote record books under Wenger by winning the English League without losing a single match in the 2003-04 season. They also moved to a their new Etihad stadium from Highbury during Wenger’s tenure.

Wenger’s Arsenal was known for its attractive brand of football. Their playing style had a lot of variety too. Their free-flowing, short-passing game was often complemented by long, diagonal passes to the wings from their own half which led to many goals.

Over the years, Arsenal have had some superb players who enthralled their fans and football-lovers alike with their brilliant performances. Let us now take a look at the top 5 signings made by the maestro at Arsenal.

#5 Robert Pires

Robert Pires

The stylish Frenchman was signed by Wenger from Marseille. Pires could play in either wing and was well-known for his elegant dribbling, accurate passing and silken skills. He spent six years at the club and scored 62 goals in 189 matches.

Pires also won two Premier League titles, two FA cups and a UCL runners-up medal with the club. He was also part of the famous “Invincibles” team that won the league without losing a single match. He got selected in the 'Premier League team of the decade'.

Pires was primarily a winger but could play in the central midfield too. He was not as fast as fellow Arsenal winger Freddie Ljungberg but made up for it with his delightful ball-skills and vision.

The French mid-fielder could play as a playmaker too and provided numerous assists apart from scoring goals himself. His brilliant strike against Liverpool in 2003 is still etched in the memories of Arsenal fans. It’s not a mere coincidence that Arsenal’s decline started soon after Pires left the club in 2006.

