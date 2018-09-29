Arthur Melo - Barcelona's next big thing

Ibrahim Alli FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 502 // 29 Sep 2018, 01:43 IST

Barcelona officially announced the acquisition of 22-year-old Brazilian born midfielder Arthur Melo on July 9 2018. Arthur is one of the players that are tipped for big things in Brazil and he has the potential to be among the next generation of midfield talent. Perhaps this is one of the reasons that made Barcelona splash the cash for the former Gremio star.

He was one of the key players that helped Gremio win the 2017 Copa Libertadores alongside Luan, and his outstanding display against Lanus in the first leg of the Libertadores Final was enough to confirm to suitors all over Europe that he was ready for the bigger occasion.

Style of play

Arthur is a versatile midfielder who can operate in almost every midfield role. The Brazilian can play in the central midfield role alternating as an attacking midfielder, although he also has the skills to operate as the central defensive midfielder.

His biggest attribute lies on his excellent passing ability and vision, and this is where the comparison to Barcelona legend Xavi comes from. Arthur's ability to spot the right pass at the right time and execute it accurately earned him the reputation of the greatest passer in the 2017 Brasileirao.

He was the only player to attempt more than 2000 passes in the Brasileirao with a success rate of 93.1%. This makes him a proper midfield controller, who can set the tempo and rhythm of the game, something the Barca midfield has lacked since the Xavi-Iniesta era.

Arthur's passing mainly lies on short passing combinations that maintains the flow of the game and helps in the build-up phase rather than breaking the lines. His tendency to receive the ball from deep and distribute it to more advanced players makes him perfect for Barcelona's style of play.

Another aspect to Arthur's game is his ability to burst past players with the ball at his feet. At 5ft 8in he uses his balance and low centre of gravity to provide turnovers in the middle of the pitch. His hold up play and dribbling ability is crucial in creating spaces for his teammates by drawing in opposing players.

He also has great close control and high technical ability which makes him able to receive and conduct the ball well under pressure. A press resistant midfielder is a definition of a brilliant footballer, and Arthur's ability to protect the ball and beat the first line of press makes him one of the most promising midfield assets in the modern game.

Apart from being a midfield controller, Arthur is also a useful asset in conducting the high press as seen from his time with Gremio. Gremio were an aggressive team out of possession, and this resulted to multiple ball recoveries higher up the pitch, and Arthur was one of the players who were vital to the high press.

With his great positional awareness, he is a great asset when it comes to ball recoveries and quick circulation of play and transition of defence to attack.

Weaknesses

Arthur's main weakness is physicality. At 5ft 8in it is obvious that he is going to struggle against physically astute and tall opponents in the middle of the park. Also his tendency to hold onto the ball for too long becomes one of his weaknesses at times, as this has the impact of slowing down attacking plays.

The Brazilian is not a naturally creative player and he rarely attempts more creative and risky passes that can create chances for teammates. His solitary assist for Gremio in last season's Brasileirao is testament to that. However, at only 22 years he can improve on this and implant an attacking dimension to his game, which will no doubt make him one of the most rounded centre midfielders in the game.

Conclusion

The signing of Arthur is a brilliant piece of business by Barcelona and there is no doubt that the Brazilian has the tools and potential to be one of the best midfielders in the world. At just 22 years of age, Arthur has the maturity to perform at the top level and the prospect of him getting even better is mouthwatering.