Artist wants to boost value of local currency by painting Lionel Messi on notes as inflation in Argentina hits all-time high

Argentina artist Sergio Guillermo Diaz has devised a creative method for dealing with the country's skyrocketing inflation: by painting Lionel Messi and others on banknotes. He paints on the country's local currency – even those of the highest denomination - which have lost tremendous value due to inflation.

In this interview, the artist can be seen with his art - banknotes that include celebrities like activist Greta Thunberg and World Cup hero Lionel Messi (via CGTN):

CGTN America @cgtnamerica Inflation in Argentina has hit an all-time high, with average inflation hitting nearly 70% in November.



Speaking to Reuters, Diaz explained that he could make money off selling the painted notes:

"Nowadays, it makes sense for me to paint on the largest denominated bill here in Argentina. Once I paint on it, I can sell it for much more than what the bill is worth."

Discussing the impact of his work, the artist explained to Reuters:

"It reflects how inflation is lived, how this is growing, which ultimately affects us all, totally affects our lives and our purchasing power, how we are living through this crisis."

Diaz’s artworks are reflective of Argentina’s economic struggles and its currency devaluation over time.

His pieces feature US dollar bills as well as 1,000-peso notes that equate to around $5.60. His paintings also comprise satirical images about peso depreciation and uplifting images like Lionel Messi holding the World Cup trophy.

