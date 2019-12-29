AS Monaco reportedly sack head coach Leonardo Jardim for the second time in just over a year

Sai Teja FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News Published Dec 29, 2019

Dec 29, 2019 IST SHARE

Leonardo Jardim

Ligue 1 giants AS Monaco have reportedly sacked Leonardo Jardim once again, as per Nice-Matin via GFFN. The Portuguese manager was sacked in October 2018 after a relatively successful four years in charge at Stade Louis II, only to be reinstalled as head coach just a few months later as Theirry Henry's disastrous attempt at management came to an end in January 2019.

Jardim led an exciting Monaco side featuring the likes of Fabinho, Kylian Mbappe and Bernardo Silva, and more, who have all been cherrypicked by some of the biggest clubs in Europe. The three names above are now at Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, and Manchester City respectively.

Breaking | AS Monaco sack Leonardo Jardim for the 2nd time in just over a year, according to Nice-Matin.



He is set to be replaced by ex-Spanish national team interim coach Robert Moreno on Monday! More follows. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) December 28, 2019

Having made stellar sales almost throughout the entirety of his first spell in Monaco, Jardim was eventually sacked after failing to overturn a poor run of results and disappointing exits from the UEFA Champions League, where he led the team to the semi-finals in 2017.

Jardim led a young Monaco side to the Ligue 1 title and a Champions League semi-final

Thierry Henry was appointed as the Portuguese's heir and his mind-numbing record of 4 wins, 5 draws, 11 losses and a -21 goal difference in 20 games forced Monaco to revert to their previous managerial appointment and bring back the 45-year-old.

This time around, despite bringing in the likes of Wissam Ben Yedder, Islam Slimani, and more to Stade Louis II, the Principality club languish in 7th place on the Ligue 1 table. Jardim's side have picked up just 28 points in 18 fixtures, winning 8, drawing 4 and losing 6.

For what it's worth, should this be the case and the former Sporting Lisbon manager get the sack, his last game would have been a 5-1 thrashing of Lille with star man Ben Yedder bagging a brace. More importantly, AS Monaco would have begun the year by re-appointing their former manager and possibly end the year by sacking Jardim.

Former Spain manager Robert Moreno and former Valencia coach Marcelino are both in contention to assume the role at Stade Louis II.